Sensirion Holding AG: Ramp-ups of new product families and COVID-19-related demand for sensors for ventilators resulted in strong full-year 2020

16 March 2021, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Ramp-ups of new product families and COVID-19-related demand for sensors for ventilators resulted in strong full-year 2020

2020 proved to be very multi-faceted for Sensirion. Based on the ramp-ups of the new product families of carbon dioxide (CO2) and particulate matter (PM2.5) sensors and strong market diversification, demand for Sensirion's sensor solutions was robust. At the same time, Sensirion recorded a one-time COVID-19-related strong increase in demand for sensors for ventilators. Consolidated revenue amounted to CHF 253.7 million and the gross margin reached 57.6% resulting in a high adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.1%. In the mid and long term, Sensirion is confident about the coming years as the new product families will support further growth.

Key Figures

Consolidated, in millions of CHF 1 January - 31 December 2020 1 January - 31 December 2019
Revenue 253.7 171.0
Gross profit 146.2 91.8
- as % of revenue 57.6% 53.7%
Operating profit (loss) 51.1 (2.0)
- as % of revenue 20.1% (1.2%)
Profit (loss) for the period 41.9 (2.7)
- as % of revenue 16.5% (1.6%)
Earnings per share (in CHF) 2.71 (0.18)
EBITDA 64.1 12.3
- as % of revenue 25.3% 7.2%
Adjusted EBITDA 68.8 20.4
- as % of revenue 27.1% 12.0%
Cash flow from operating activities 53.3 25.7
Capital expenditures (14.2) (17.2)
Free cash flow 39.1 8.6
  As of 31 December 2020 As of 31 December 2019
Net cash (Net debt) 78.2 48.0
Number of employees (FTE) 788 796
 

For Sensirion Holding AG, a pure-play sensor company offering environmental and flow sensor solutions, the coronavirus year 2020 proved to be very multi-faceted: despite many COVID-19-related restrictions and challenges, additional opportunities opened for Sensirion. On the one hand, demand for Sensirion's sensor solutions was very robust, which can be attributed to the successful ramp-ups of Sensirion's new product families (CO2, PM2.5) and a continued strong market diversification. On the other hand, Sensirion recorded a COVID-19-related strong increase in demand for sensors for ventilators. This enabled Sensirion to raise its outlook for 2020 twice, in June and in December. Sensirion is also confident about the coming years: the new product families in the environmental area and numerous ongoing projects will support further growth. In addition, Sensirion has been able to set the course for new business areas in recent months that should contribute to the company's longer-term growth after a few years of development.

Wertpapier


