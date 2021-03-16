 

EQS-Adhoc Conzzeta: Change to the Board of Directors: Heinz O. Baumgartner nominated - Philip Mosimann not standing for re-election

Change to the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG
Heinz O. Baumgartner nominated for the Board of Directors - Philip Mosimann not standing for re-election

Zurich, March 16, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG will nominate Heinz Baumgartner as a new member of the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2021. Philip Mosimann is retiring from the Board after 14 years and is not standing for re-election.

Dr. Heinz O. Baumgartner, born in 1963, a Swiss citizen, has been managing Schweiter Technologies as Group CEO since 2008. Previously, he was Group CFO at the same company from 1996 to 2008. From 1992 to 1995, he worked for Asea Brown Boveri Switzerland as Controller. He holds a degree in business administration (specializing in accounting) with a subsequent doctorate from the University of St. Gallen. Heinz Baumgartner is a member of the Board of Directors of the United Grinding Group since 2018 and a member of the Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies since 2020.

Philip Mosimann, who has been a member of the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG since 2007, will not stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. During his time on the Board of Directors, also as Chairman of the Human Resources Committee since 2014, he played a key role in shaping the Group's strategic and personnel reorientation.

Ernst Bärtschi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG: "On behalf of the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG, I would like to thank Philip Mosimann most sincerely for his many years of dedicated service on the Board. As its Chairman, he built up the Human Resources Committee and placed personnel development and remuneration on a new basis. He has thus laid important foundations, not least for the ongoing strategic transformation of the Conzzeta Group, and we wish him all the best for the future. At the same time, we are delighted to be able to propose Heinz O. Baumgartner to the upcoming Annual General Meeting, a candidate with a successful track record and long-standing management experience in the international industrial business."

Conzzeta had already announced on December 9, 2020 that Michael König would not stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. His function will not be replaced; as a result, the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG will comprise seven members in future.

Inquiries
Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications;
Tel. +41 44 468 24 49; media@conzzeta.com

About Conzzeta
Conzzeta is a diversified Swiss group of companies. It stands for innovation, market orientation and entrepreneurship. About 5,000 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide work in the Sheet Metal Processing, Foam Materials and Outdoor business units. In December 2019, Conzzeta announced the strategic focusing on the Sheet Metal Processing business unit and the sale of all its other activities. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CON).


Company: Conzzeta
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 468 24 49
Fax: +41 44 468 24 53
E-mail: info@conzzeta.com
Internet: www.conzzeta.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
