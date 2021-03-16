 

Tecan reports significant growth in sales and profits in 2020 based on extraordinary demand for COVID-19 related products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 06:30  |  14   |   |   

Financial results for the full year 2020 – Highlights

  • Surge in orders; order entry increased to CHF 855.2 million (2019: CHF 638.6 million)
    • Full-year growth of 38.5% in local currencies or 33.9% in Swiss francs
    • Growth trend further accelerated in the second half of the year
  • Sales of CHF 730.9 million (2019: CHF 636.8 million)
    • Full-year growth of 18.7% in local currencies and 14.8% in Swiss francs
    • Double-digit sales growth in both business segments for full year 2020
    • H2 sales growth of 27.8% in local currencies or 23.5% in Swiss francs
  • Reported operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of
    CHF 159.1 million (2019: CHF 122.8 million)
    • Increase in reported EBITDA margin to 21.8% (2019: 19.3%)
  • Reported full-year net profit of CHF 103.7 million (2019: CHF 73.2 million)
    • Net profit margin 14.2% (2019: 11.5%)
    • Reported earnings per share increased by 40.6% to CHF 8.69 (2019: CHF 6.18)

Operating highlights 2020 and other important information

  • Health and safety of Tecan employees prioritized during the coronavirus pandemic
  • Global manufacturing and business operations secured for undisrupted support of customers
  • Responded to unprecedented shifts and surge in demand for specific product lines by securing supplies of materials and expanding production capacities
  • Tecan’s automation technology to enable scaled-up COVID-19 testing globally with existing and new partnerships
  • Launch of DreamPrep NAP to simplify nucleic acid extraction
  • Good progress made with development projects in both business segments to prepare for important product launches in 2021 and 2022
  • Increase in the dividend proposed from CHF 2.20 to CHF 2.30 per share

Outlook 2021

  • Full-year sales forecast to increase in the mid single-digit to mid-teens percentage range in local currencies
    • Based on high order backlog and continued elevated demand, strong performance expected in first half year; developments in the second half of 2021 subject to greater uncertainty
  • Full-year reported EBITDA margin expected to be at least at 2020 level; already reflecting the current more negative currency environment and absence of extraordinary effects

Männedorf, Switzerland, 16 March 2021 – Based on strong demand for COVID-19-related products, Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) reported significant growth in sales and profits in an exceptional and demanding year 2020.

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tecan reports significant growth in sales and profits in 2020 based on extraordinary demand for COVID-19 related products Financial results for the full year 2020 – Highlights Surge in orders; order entry increased to CHF 855.2 million (2019: CHF 638.6 million) Full-year growth of 38.5% in local currencies or 33.9% in Swiss francsGrowth trend further accelerated in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
Director Declaration
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:30 Uhr
Tecan meldet für 2020 hohes Umsatz- und Gewinnwachstum aufgrund der aussergewöhnlichen Nachfrage nach Covid-19-relevanten Produkten
09.03.21
Tecan kündigt Telefonkonferenz zur Präsentation des Finanzabschlusses für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 am 16. März an
09.03.21
Tecan schedules conference call on March 16 to discuss Full-Year 2020 Financial Results