Tecan reports significant growth in sales and profits in 2020 based on extraordinary demand for COVID-19 related products

Financial results for the full year 2020 – Highlights Surge in orders; order entry increased to CHF 855.2 million (2019: CHF 638.6 million) Full-year growth of 38.5% in local currencies or 33.9% in Swiss francs Growth trend further accelerated in the second half of the year

Sales of CHF 730.9 million (2019: CHF 636.8 million) Full-year growth of 18.7% in local currencies and 14.8% in Swiss francs Double-digit sales growth in both business segments for full year 2020 H2 sales growth of 27.8% in local currencies or 23.5% in Swiss francs

Reported operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of

CHF 159.1 million (2019: CHF 122.8 million) Increase in reported EBITDA margin to 21.8% (2019: 19.3%)

Reported full-year net profit of CHF 103.7 million (2019: CHF 73.2 million) Net profit margin 14.2% (2019: 11.5%) Reported earnings per share increased by 40.6% to CHF 8.69 (2019: CHF 6.18)

Operating highlights 2020 and other important information Health and safety of Tecan employees prioritized during the coronavirus pandemic

Global manufacturing and business operations secured for undisrupted support of customers

Responded to unprecedented shifts and surge in demand for specific product lines by securing supplies of materials and expanding production capacities

Tecan’s automation technology to enable scaled-up COVID-19 testing globally with existing and new partnerships

Launch of DreamPrep NAP to simplify nucleic acid extraction

Good progress made with development projects in both business segments to prepare for important product launches in 2021 and 2022

Increase in the dividend proposed from CHF 2.20 to CHF 2.30 per share Outlook 2021 Full-year sales forecast to increase in the mid single-digit to mid-teens percentage range in local currencies Based on high order backlog and continued elevated demand, strong performance expected in first half year; developments in the second half of 2021 subject to greater uncertainty

Full-year reported EBITDA margin expected to be at least at 2020 level; already reflecting the current more negative currency environment and absence of extraordinary effects Männedorf, Switzerland, 16 March 2021 – Based on strong demand for COVID-19-related products, Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) reported significant growth in sales and profits in an exceptional and demanding year 2020.



