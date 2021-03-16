Swiss Steel Holding AG successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of CHF 247 million

Lucerne, 16 March 2021 - Swiss Steel Holding AG today announces that a total of 1,030,524,138 new registered shares were placed in connection with its capital increase, of which 905,622,732 new shares were subscribed for by existing shareholders in the rights offering and 124,901,406 new shares were placed with investors in the bookbuilding process ('International Offering'). The offer price was set at CHF 0.24 per new share.

Swiss Steel Holding AG will raise gross proceeds of CHF 247 million from the capital increase. The net proceeds of approximately CHF 241 million from the capital increase will be used to strengthen the equity of Swiss Steel Holding AG and to repay certain amounts under its credit facilities.

As a result of the capital increase, the share capital of Swiss Steel Holding AG will increase from CHF 304,249,999.95 by CHF 154,578,620.70 to CHF 458,828,620.65, divided into 3,058,857,471 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.15 each.

BigPoint Holding AG has exercised all of its subscription rights in the rights offering and together with the shares allocated in the International Offering, is expected to hold approximately 51.3% of Swiss Steel Holding AG's share capital and voting rights upon completion of the offering.

The listing on SIX Swiss Exchange, first trading day and delivery of the new shares is expected to be on 23 March 2021.

Credit Suisse and UBS acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the rights offering.