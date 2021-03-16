Evolva publishes agenda for 2021 Annual General Meeting

Reinach, March 16, 2021 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), has published today the agenda for its Annual General Meeting to be held on April 8, 2021. Physical attendance by shareholders is not permitted. Shareholders may cast their votes by the authorized independent proxy (please consult the invitation for further information).

With the necessary commercial building blocks in place following the US approval of nootkatone in August 2020, the launch of L-arabinose, and customer demand rising in Health Ingredients (order intake: +71% compared to 2019), the company is now fully focused on further strengthening manufacturing and supply chain.

Increase of Authorized Capital

At the end of 2020 Evolva still had cash and cash equivalents in the amount of CHF 19.7 million but requires additional financial resources to strenghten manufacturing and supply chain, and reach cash break-even (positive EBITDA) by 2023. The company therefore proposes to increase the current authorized capital in the maximum amount of CHF 2'968'782.35 (respectively maximum of 59'375'647 registered shares) by CHF 4'634'391.20 to the new maximum amount of CHF 7'603'173.55 (respectively maximum of 152'063'471 registered shares).

Elections of the Chairman and of the Board of Directors

The following individuals are proposed to be re-elected as Members of the company's Board of Directors: Beat In-Albon as Chairman as well as Richard Ridinger and Stephan Schindler as Members of the Board of Directors.

Christoph Breucker is proposed as new candidate.

Elections to the Compensation Committee

The Evolva Board of Directors proposes to elect Richard Ridinger, Stephan Schindler and Christoph Breucker as Members of the Compensation Committee.

Election of the Auditors

The Board of Directors proposes to elect Mazars Ltd., Zurich, as auditors.

Documents for the AGM, including the information notice with a full agenda and the proposals of the Board of directors, are available online at evolva.com/shareholder-info/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders/.