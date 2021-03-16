Swiss Re announces ambitious climate targets; accelerates race to net zero

Zurich, 16 March 2021 - Swiss Re today announced new measures to support the transition to a net-zero economy, encompassing both asset management and underwriting as well as its own operations.

Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer, Christian Mumenthaler said: 'Climate change remains the biggest challenge we face as a society. The stakes are high and require immediate attention. Signing up to net-zero emissions by 2050 and setting concrete climate targets are important first steps. What needs to follow now is action. We are moving ahead in all areas of our business to accelerate the transition towards net zero.'

Ambitious carbon reduction targets for investment portfolio

As a founding member of the UN-convened Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, Swiss Re has committed to transition its investment portfolio to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Today, Swiss Re announced concrete targets for how to achieve this:

2025 carbon intensity reduction target of 35% 1 for corporate bond and listed equity portfolio; direct real estate portfolio already ahead of 1.5°C pathway by 2025.

for corporate bond and listed equity portfolio; direct real estate portfolio already ahead of 1.5°C pathway by 2025. Long-term objective to exit coal-based assets for the portfolio by 2030.

Swiss Re will systematically engage with portfolio companies on developing climate strategies as part of a broader engagement framework.

Target to increase investments in renewable and social infrastructure by USD 750 million. In addition, target to expand green, social and sustainability bond exposure to USD 4 billion by the end of 2024 (from USD 2.6 billion at end of 2020).

Swiss Re will report on progress towards targets on an annual basis.

The ambitious targets build on the already substantial decrease of the carbon intensities in Swiss Re's corporate bond and listed equity portfolio of around 30% between 2015 and 2018.