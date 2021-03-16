Newron announces 2020 financial results and provides outlook for 2021

 

Milan, Italy, March 16, 2021 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced its financial results and operational highlights for the year ended December 31, 2020, and provided an outlook for 2021.

Highlights 2020:

Evenamide (Schizophrenia)

  • All evenamide pre-clinical studies requested by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been completed with no toxicity concerns identified
  • Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has successfully completed enrolment for explanatory study 008 with evenamide in patients with schizophrenia, with results expected by the end of March 2021
  • Newron remains on track to initiate its pivotal Phase III program in Q3 2021 and continues to evaluate potential options for partnering/co-developing evenamide

Xadago(R)/safinamide (Parkinson's disease)

  • Newron noted that Supernus Pharmaceuticals acquired the CNS portfolio of US WorldMeds, including the US rights to Xadago(R)/safinamide, effective June 2020
  • Agreement signed with Zambon for potentially pivotal study with safinamide in patients suffering from Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD LID)

Corporate

  • Newron continues to evaluate opportunities to broaden its pipeline of treatments for central and peripheral nervous system diseases
  • The Company received third tranche of EUR 7.5 million out of a potential EUR 40 million total funding amount under its financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB)
  • Cash (incl. Other current financial assets) as of December 31, 2020 is EUR 31.3 million

Stefan Weber, CEO of Newron, commented:

