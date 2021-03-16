New 2-Year Data Show Genentech’s Evrysdi (risdiplam) Continues to Demonstrate Improvement or Maintenance of Motor Function in People Aged 2-25 With Type 2 or Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced new exploratory 2-year longer-term data from Part 2 of SUNFISH, a global placebo-controlled study evaluating Evrysdi (risdiplam) in people aged 2-25 years with Type 2 or non-ambulant Type 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The study suggests that gains in motor function observed with Evrysdi treatment at month 12 continued to improve or were maintained at month 24 across primary and secondary endpoint measures. Based on the natural history of the disease, people with Types 2 and 3 SMA who remain untreated decline in motor function over time. These data will be presented at the 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Virtual Clinical & Scientific Conference taking place from March 15-18.

“These results build on the one-year findings from the SUNFISH trial and importantly show the durability of improvement or stabilization of motor function through two years of treatment,” said SUNFISH principal investigator Eugenio Mercuri, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Pediatric Neurology, Catholic University, Rome, Italy. “In addition, with no new safety signals identified, these second year results may support the favorable benefit-risk profile of Evrysdi over a longer period of time.”