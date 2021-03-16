Thinfilm Adds Norway-Based Investor Relations Professional

Oslo, 16 March 2021



Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm" or the "Company"), a developer of ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices and connected sensors, today announced the hiring of Ståle Bjørnstad to support the Company's investor relations activities. He will be based in Norway.



"Thinfilm welcomes Ståle at an important moment in Thinfilm's growth. As we progress toward commercialization of our differentiated solid-state lithium battery technology through product platform development and customer and partner engagement, our investors will benefit from Ståle’s decades of experience," said Kevin Barber, CEO of Thinfilm.



"I look forward to supporting Thinfilm investors as the Company creates value with its premium microbattery product platform," said Ståle Bjørnstad. "As Thinfilm targets existing microbattery markets with its differentiated battery technology and adaptable product platform, we expect increased interest from existing and new Thinfilm investors, including institutional investors."



Thinfilm is Energizing Innovation with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.



