 

LHV Group results for February 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 07:00  |  33   |   |   

February was a busy month for LHV Group, with a high level of client activity. The consolidated net profit of the Group was EUR 3.1 million. LHV Pank earned EUR 3.3 million in net profit; at that, EUR 0.7 million from servicing clients related to the United Kingdom branch. The net profit of Varahaldus was EUR 0.1 million, and LHV Kindlustus recorded a loss of EUR 0.1 million.

Among more important events, survey company DIVE once again declared LHV the bank with the best service in Estonia. LHV’s result, 98%, was the best in the Baltics. Also, the possibility of permanent donation was added to the bank cards of clients, which enables clients who have turned it on to contribute to charity with every card payment. As the market leader for investment services, LHV reduced transaction fees for traders of foreign shares, facilitating investment primarily with smaller amounts. Nasdaq Baltic declared LHV Pank the best broker on the Baltic markets.

The number of bank clients increased by 5000 in February. LHV’s loan portfolio increased by EUR 19 million within the month. Deposits increased by a total of EUR 351 million; the largest increase arrived on behalf of financial intermediaries.

In February, LHV reduced the management fees of pension funds. The management fees of the largest actively managed LHV funds were reduced from the former 0.6% to 0.576%; the management fees of LHV index funds were reduced by almost two times. As a result of the pension reform, the number of II pillar active clients was decreased when people of early retirement age and pensionable age left the II pillar. At the same time, it can be considered a positive fact that the number of clients wishing to leave the II pillar has been lower than estimated.

February also saw the establishment of LHV Group’s new subsidiary, which is planned to be shaped into a standalone bank in the United Kingdom, provided that the supervisory authorities grant permission for it. LHV Kindlustus continued development activities to introduce new insurance products to the market; the first client agreements for testing have already been concluded. The company is actively hiring new team members.

The shorter than average month remained below average in terms of results, but the financial plan published in February stands.

AS LHV Group reports are available at: https://investor.lhv.ee/en/reports/.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. LHV employs over 540 people. LHV’s banking services are used by 269,000 clients, and pension funds managed by LHV have 179,000 active clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 140 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.


Priit Rum
LHV Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LHV Group results for February 2021 February was a busy month for LHV Group, with a high level of client activity. The consolidated net profit of the Group was EUR 3.1 million. LHV Pank earned EUR 3.3 million in net profit; at that, EUR 0.7 million from servicing clients related to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
Director Declaration
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:01 Uhr
LHV Group plans to acquire a share in the financial company B-North
09.03.21
Comment in relation to FSA’s observations regarding LHV Pank
02.03.21
NOTICE ON CALLING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS
02.03.21
LHV Group 2020 Audited Annual Report and Dividend Proposal
16.02.21
Recording of LHV Group's 16 February investor webinar
16.02.21
LHV Group results in January 2021
16.02.21
LHV Group financial plan for 2021 and the five-year financial forecast