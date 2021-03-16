Schindler elevates the new Salt Lake City International Airport

The installation is part of the airport's USD 4.1 billion redevelopment program. The new Salt Lake City International Airport is designed to accommodate 34 million passengers per year, replacing the five existing concourses with two new linear ones that are connected by a passenger tunnel. The project, which is being built in phases, crossed the first finish line in September 2020 when the first buildings opened to travelers. The second phase is set to be completed in 2024.

All of the Schindler units are equipped with Schindler Ahead, Schindler's pioneering IoT platform and digital products portfolio for connected elevators, escalators, and moving walks. The platform gives customers access to relevant information and analysis for personalized insights, while providing responsiveness through real-time support, as increased digital connectivity allows for easier maintenance and management of equipment by detecting problems before they occur.

The installation also includes four Schindler 9500-20 shallow pit moving walks located in the pas-senger boarding bridges, carrying passengers over the road that exits the airport from the parking garage. The additional 43 units, including elevators and escalators, will be installed close to com-pletion of the project's next phase.

'We are proud to help the new Salt Lake City International Airport with its ambition to provide passengers with an entirely new experience,' said Thomas Oetterli, Schindler's Group CEO. 'Schindler will be integral to help optimize convenience, safety and efficiency for passengers at this new state-of-art transportation hub.'