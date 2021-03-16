 

EQS-Adhoc Schindler elevates the new Salt Lake City International Airport

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.03.2021, 07:25  |  94   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract
Schindler elevates the new Salt Lake City International Airport

16-March-2021 / 07:25 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schindler has completed the installation of 126 units, including 65 elevators, 31 escalators, and 30 moving walks at the redeveloped Salt Lake City International Airport. The contract also includes an additional 43 units that will be installed in the construction that is still cur-rently underway.

The installation is part of the airport's USD 4.1 billion redevelopment program. The new Salt Lake City International Airport is designed to accommodate 34 million passengers per year, replacing the five existing concourses with two new linear ones that are connected by a passenger tunnel. The project, which is being built in phases, crossed the first finish line in September 2020 when the first buildings opened to travelers. The second phase is set to be completed in 2024.

All of the Schindler units are equipped with Schindler Ahead, Schindler's pioneering IoT platform and digital products portfolio for connected elevators, escalators, and moving walks. The platform gives customers access to relevant information and analysis for personalized insights, while providing responsiveness through real-time support, as increased digital connectivity allows for easier maintenance and management of equipment by detecting problems before they occur. 

The installation also includes four Schindler 9500-20 shallow pit moving walks located in the pas-senger boarding bridges, carrying passengers over the road that exits the airport from the parking garage. The additional 43 units, including elevators and escalators, will be installed close to com-pletion of the project's next phase. 

'We are proud to help the new Salt Lake City International Airport with its ambition to provide passengers with an entirely new experience,' said Thomas Oetterli, Schindler's Group CEO. 'Schindler will be integral to help optimize convenience, safety and efficiency for passengers at this new state-of-art transportation hub.'


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Schindler Holding AG
Zugerstrasse 13
6060 Ebikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41414453060
E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com
Internet: www.schindler.com
ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196
Valor: 002463821
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1175832

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1175832  16-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175832&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Schindler elevates the new Salt Lake City International Airport EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract Schindler elevates the new Salt Lake City International Airport 16-March-2021 / 07:25 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q4 2020 Payment of dividends in Sterling
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets price range for planned IPO at €41 to €56 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​Solutiance AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur Finanzierung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE gibt vorläufige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020 bekannt: EBITDA vervierfacht
DGAP-News: Newron announces 2020 financial results and provides outlook for 2021
DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG: Auch in neuen Ländern erfolgreich
DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für Geschäftsjahr ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:25 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Schindler liefert 169 Anlagen für den neuen Salt Lake City International Airport (deutsch)
07:25 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler liefert 169 Anlagen für den neuen Salt Lake City International Airport
02.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Schindler liefert vertikale Mobilitätslösungen für die führende Hotelkette citizenM (deutsch)
02.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler partners with leading hotel chain citizenM to deliver vertical mobility solutions
02.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler liefert vertikale Mobilitätslösungen für die führende Hotelkette citizenM
17.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Widerstandsfähig und innovativ trotz schwierigem Umfeld (deutsch)
17.02.21
EQS-Adhoc: Widerstandsfähig und innovativ trotz schwierigem Umfeld
17.02.21
EQS-Adhoc: Resilience and innovation in adversity