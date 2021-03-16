Taaleri revises its strategy and updates its long-term financial targets – growth driven by private equity funds focusing on renewable energy and other alternative investments

Taaleri has revised its strategy for 2021–2023 and updated its long-term financial targets. The goal of the strategy is to increase Taaleri’s assets under management to over EUR 3 billion in 2023. Growth will be driven by private equity funds focusing on renewable energy and other alternative investments. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

“Our purpose is to channel capital to economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. I think this is perfectly realised in our revised strategy. We use our private equity funds to create, for example, wind and solar power, biofuels and real estate,” says Robin Lindahl, CEO of Taaleri. “Our experience has taught us that sustainability and profitability thrive side by side.”

Our strategic priorities for 2021–2023 are:

1. We put impact and renewable energy at the heart of our operations

We are developing and expanding private equity funds that seek not only economic returns but also measurable benefits for the environment and society. We use our funds to create, among other things, wind and solar power, biofuels and real estate.

2. We seek to scale all our businesses

In our private equity funds, we aim to significantly increase the average size of funds and our assets under management, which will increase continuing earnings and improve the profitability of the funds. At Garantia Insurance Company Ltd, we will continue to promote a strategy based on a scalable business model, risk pooling and an extensive distribution network.

3. We are expanding the sales and distribution of our private equity funds

We are starting a strategic partnership with Aktia Bank Plc, which will open a significant distribution channel for our products. We are strengthening our own sales to major institutional clients and international investors. In addition, we are seeking new international distribution channels.