 

Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 07:20  |  130   |   |   

TAALERI PLC                       STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                    16 MARCH 2021 at 8:20 EET

Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised strategy

Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised strategy, announced on 16 March 2021.

On 10 March 2021 Taaleri announced to sell its wealth management operations to Aktia Bank Plc. In connection with the signing of the sales agreement, Taaleri has classified the related operations as held-for-sale assets and reports them according to IFRS 5 as discontinued operations. In its segment reporting, Taaleri reports only continuing operations, which means that wealth management operations are no longer reported.

With effect from 2021, Taaleri’s continuing operations include two reported segments: Private Asset Management, which is divided to Renewable energy and Other private asset management and Strategic Investments, which includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd. The Other group is used to present the Group’s non-strategic investments, Taaleri Kapitaali and Group operations not included in the business segments. The table below presents the unaudited segments’ financial results for 2020 excluding the divested wealth management operations.

  Continuing operations    
               
1.1–31.12.2020
MEUR 		PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT Renewable energy Other private
asset management 		STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS
(Garantia) 		OTHER TOTAL
Continuing earnings 18.5 14.3 4.2 14.6 2.7 35.9
Performance fees 1.0 1.0 0.0 - - 1.0
Investment operations 2.4 2.1 0.3 2.5 -1.8 3.2
Total income 21.9 17.4 4.5 17.2 0.9 40.0
Fee and commission expense -7.0 -4.3 -2.7 -0.2 -1.0 -8.2
Interest expense 0.0 0.0 0.0 - -3.2 -3.2
Personnel costs -5.5 -4.3 -1.2 -3.3 -4.5 -13.3
Direct expenses -3.1 -2.2 -0.9 -1.7 -1.1 -6.0
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.1
Impairment losses on loans - - - - -0.1 -0.1
Operating profit before allocating the financing expenses 6.2 6.6 -0.4 11.9 -9.0 9.1
Allocation of financing expenses -2.5 -1.7 -0.8 -1.7 4.2 -
Operating profit 3.7 4.9 -1.2 10.2 -4.8 9.1
Operating profit, % 17% 28% -26% 59% -524% 23%
Change in fair value of investments 0.0 - 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.2
Profit before taxes and non-controlling interests 3.7 4.9 -1.2 10.4 -4.8 9.3

The estimated combined turnover of the divested business in 2020 were reported at EUR 35.5 million and estimated operating profit at EUR 10.1 million. External services related to the transaction and thus related to discontinued operations, of EUR 1.6 million in 2020, have been deducted from the figures in the table above. The completion of the transaction is subject to the approvals issued by Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority and Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) which are required by applicable laws and regulation. It is estimated that the transaction will be completed in May 2021, provided that the approvals have been granted and the terms for completing the transaction are fulfilled. The segments’ financial results presented reflect the figures after the completion of the transaction.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised strategy TAALERI PLC                       STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                    16 MARCH 2021 at 8:20 EET Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised strategy Taaleri publishes segments’ …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
Director Declaration
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:15 Uhr
Taaleri revises its strategy and updates its long-term financial targets – growth driven by private equity funds focusing on renewable energy and other alternative investments
10.03.21
Invitation to Taaleri Capital Markets Day 23 March 2021
10.03.21
Taaleri sells its wealth management operations to Aktia, beginning a cooperation that supports both companies’ strategies – Taaleri to focus on private equity funds concentrating on alternative investments in future 
03.03.21
Taaleri's Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements 2020 have been published
26.02.21
Correction: Taaleri Plc Financial Statements Bulletin 2020: Strong second half of year – operating profit increased by 46 per cent to EUR 14.8 million
18.02.21
Taaleri Plc: Notice to the Annual General Meeting
18.02.21
Taaleri Plc Financial Statements Bulletin 2020: Strong second half of year – operating profit increased by 46 per cent to EUR 14.8 million
18.02.21
Taaleri Plc will not pay the unpaid dividend for the financial year 2019, Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.32 per share for the financial year 2020