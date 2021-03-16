 

DGAP-News SFC Energy completes installation of 24 hybrid microgrids based on EFOY Pro 12000 Duo Fuel Cells (500 W) together with Indian Partner FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd. in remote North Eastern Areas

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, March 16, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has successfully completed the delivery and installation of an order for EFOY Pro 12000 Duo fuel cells (500 W) for remote sites in across four North Eastern Indian States. The order became revenue effective in 2020.

As part of the order, SFC Energy delivered 48 EFOY Pro 12000 Duo fuel cell systems through its partner FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd. These Microgrid Solutions have been installed at remote off-grid sites. Each system consists of two EFOY Pro 12000 Duo fuel cells with a total output power of 1,000 Watts, a solar panel of 5,000 Watts along with a Li Ion Battery Bank and Intelligent Energy Management module, and the AC supply being provided through a Hybrid 230 Volt AC inverter. The end users are a small cluster of habitat housing a total of about 50 people. This solution ensures adequate lighting, ventilation, mobile phone charging, running of TVs, and other end devices.

Such applications for remote areas and off-grid sites like the north eastern corner of India are tailor-made for exploiting the fuel cell technology to its full potential. The region is characterized by imponderable territory and highly adverse weather conditions, low temperatures, heavy rainfall for long durations, and poor connectivity. The nature of methanol as a fuel that is used in other applications as an antifreeze agent makes it the perfect fuel for this kind of environment. This and the very low fuel consumption of the SFC fuel cells are significant logistical advantages for the resupply over conventional diesel generators.

