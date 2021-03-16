 

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives 35 MW order from Italy

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives 35 MW order from Italy

16.03.2021
Hamburg, 16 March 2021. The Nordex Group has obtained a further order from Italy. The company is supplying ten N131/3600 turbines projected for a 35 MW wind farm in the region of Basilicata in the south of Italy. The order also includes a service contract for the turbines, initially for two years.

The name of the project and of the customer are undisclosed as per customer's request.

The Nordex Group will supply the N131/3600 turbines in the 3.5 MW operating mode on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 114 metres. The turbines will be delivered and installed in May this year, with the wind farm being due for completion in the late autumn of 2021. Subsequently the turbines will be serviced by Nordex-Service from the nearby Service Point in Policoro.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

