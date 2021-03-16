DGAP-News Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives 35 MW order from Italy
DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 16 March 2021. The Nordex Group has obtained a further order from Italy. The company is supplying ten N131/3600 turbines projected for a 35 MW wind farm in the region of Basilicata in the south of Italy. The order also includes a service contract for the turbines, initially for two years.
The name of the project and of the customer are undisclosed as per customer's request.
The Nordex Group will supply the N131/3600 turbines in the 3.5 MW operating mode on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 114 metres. The turbines will be delivered and installed in May this
year, with the wind farm being due for completion in the late autumn of 2021. Subsequently the turbines will be serviced by Nordex-Service from the nearby Service Point in Policoro.
The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
Contact person for press questions:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com
Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com
16.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
