DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives 35 MW order from Italy



16.03.2021 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Nordex Group has obtained a further order from Italy. The company is supplying ten N131/3600 turbines projected for a 35 MW wind farm in the region of Basilicata in the south of Italy. The order also includes a service contract for the turbines, initially for two years.

The name of the project and of the customer are undisclosed as per customer's request.