The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 15 Mar 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 26.6722 £ 23.2706 Estimated MTD return 1.26 % 1.14 % Estimated YTD return 2.84 % 2.21 % Estimated ITD return 166.72 % 132.71 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.30 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -20.14 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -22.65 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A