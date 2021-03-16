Nagarro announces its successful ISO-13485 Medical Devices certification

MUNICH, Germany, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, today announced that they are now ISO-13845 certified. This development reinforces the company's excellence in the field of highly regulated software, such as medical device software, and opens the road to even more exciting service and solution developments in the life sciences and healthcare space. Nagarro has obtained this reputable certification from TÜV Süd, one of the world's leading inspection organizations on safety, security, and sustainability solutions.

As life sciences and healthcare companies face ever more stringent regulations, the ISO-13845 certification guarantees the necessary quality that is critical for any product development in this area.

In an era of digital transformation and disruption, Nagarro prides itself on a long history of partnerships with some of the biggest biotech and pharma groups globally. Nagarro's team of global experts brings with them a clear understanding of the needs, constraints, and opportunities this industry faces. Beyond even the expertise Nagarro has in the life sciences and healthcare industry, customers can also take advantage of the multitude of cross-technology solutions and services offered by the company, driven by the motto of 'Thinking Breakthroughs'.

"The ISO-13485 certification confirms our strategic focus and our mindset of quality in digital engineering. Software as a medical device is a digital transformation enabler for key players in life sciences and healthcare. Be it for big diagnostics or pharma producers, laboratories, pharmacies, hospitals, or even the actual medical practices, the opportunities this type of software represents are innumerable. The digital link between consumers and providers is already evident in many industries today, but we are yet to see this in life sciences and healthcare," says Andrei Doibani, Managing Director & Head of the life sciences & healthcare Business Unit, Nagarro.

About Nagarro

Nagarro (FRA: NA9) is a global digital engineering leader with a full-service offering, including digital product engineering, digital commerce, customer experience, AI and ML-based solutions, cloud, immersive technologies, IoT solutions, and consulting on next-generation ERP. Nagarro helps clients to become innovative, digital-first companies through an entrepreneurial, agile, and CARING mindset, and delivers on its promise of thinking breakthroughs. The company employs over 9,500 people in 26 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.



