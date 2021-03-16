 

DGAP-News niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG extents capacities with new cooperation partners

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.03.2021, 08:00  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG extents capacities with new cooperation partners

16.03.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
niiio finance group AG extents capacities with new cooperation partners

Görlitz, 16 March 2021. niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332), a listed company specializing in cloud banking software focusing on wealth management, made an announcement today to cooperate closely with three additional software providers. Their Cooperation enables them to act as a bidding consortium under niiio's leadership for larger projects in the future.

Niiio's new partners are the Austrian FinAngel GmbH, a provider of modern front-end systems for distributors and private banks, the Coburg-based CORYX Software GmbH, specializing in reporting for family offices, and Quanvest GmbH in Bad Homburg, a provider of middleware services for investment management, risk management and reporting. Furthermore, a well-established international strategy and management consultancy for the financial services sector will act as strategic implementation partner for the bidding consortium. If required, it will provide onsite business process analysis, project management and implementation for the customer.

With this new partnership the niiio finance group expands the range of services in the field of digital wealth management, especially by adding its expertise in data management and interfaces as well as its experience in robo advisory to the mix. Niiio also has extensive know-how in all other areas, enabling it to act as a general contractor in the bidding for tenders. With its highly skilled IT department of 60 employees, who provide in-depth knowledge of all processes, niiio can offer comprehensive IT solutions under one roof. In the medium term it plans to further expand this network and lay the groundwork for a future software marketplace for wealth management solutions.

 "With our new partners, we are now in a position to handle even larger projects," emphasizes Johann Horch, CEO of niiio finance group AG. "With this ecosystem, which is of course also open to other providers, our goal is to systematically advance digital wealth management in Europe."


About niiio finance group AG:

niiio finance group AG is a provider of cloud banking software focused on wealth management. The company is a "full-service provider". It digitizes its customers' processes so that they can work efficiently and flexibly within the framework of legal certainty. In 2006 it developed a computing core for risk-adjusted securities investments. Thanks to this advanced technology, its certified private cloud solutions and almost a decade and a half of financial and regulatory know-how niiio is a pioneer in the industry. More than 50 banks and wealth managers across Germany rely on the munio.pm software provided by its largest subsidiary DSER GmbH. With Niiio GmbH in his second business segment, the group also develops white label solutions for robo-advisors in customized design used by well-known asset managers.
 

16.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: niiio finance group AG
Elisabethstraße 42/43
02826 Görlitz
Germany
Phone: 03581374990
Fax: 035813749999
E-mail: ir@niiio.finance
Internet: www.niiio.finance
ISIN: DE000A2G8332
WKN: A2G833
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1175728

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1175728  16.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175728&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: niiio finance group AG -- realer Blockchain Profiteuer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG extents capacities with new cooperation partners DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG extents capacities with new cooperation partners 16.03.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q4 2020 Payment of dividends in Sterling
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets price range for planned IPO at €41 to €56 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​Solutiance AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur Finanzierung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE gibt vorläufige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020 bekannt: EBITDA vervierfacht
DGAP-News: Newron announces 2020 financial results and provides outlook for 2021
DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG: Auch in neuen Ländern erfolgreich
DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für Geschäftsjahr ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG erweitert Kapazitäten mithilfe neuer Kooperationspartner (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG erweitert Kapazitäten mithilfe neuer Kooperationspartner
10.03.21
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:36 Uhr
1.047
niiio finance group AG -- realer Blockchain Profiteuer