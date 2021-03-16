DGAP-News: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report Zalando targets more than EUR 30 billion GMV by 2025 16.03.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zalando further upgrades long-term growth ambition to more than 10% of European fashion market

Strong financial year 2020 with 30.4% GMV growth, 5.3% adjusted EBIT margin

Guidance 2021: GMV growth of 27-32% at EUR 350-425 million adjusted EBIT

Astrid Arndt appointed to the Management Board as Chief People Officer as of April 1

BERLIN, MARCH 16, 2021 // Following a strong financial year 2020, Zalando significantly upgrades its growth ambitions and aims to grow Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) to more than EUR 30 billion by 2025. The company further aspires to serve more than 10% of the total EUR 450 billion European fashion market in the long-term.

In 2020, Zalando achieved EUR 10.7 billion GMV, accelerating its growth to 30.4% year-on-year driven by an outstanding intake of new customers and strong Partner Program performance. Revenues in the same period grew 23.1% to EUR 8.0 billion. Zalando recorded an adjusted EBIT of EUR 420.8 million, corresponding to a margin of 5.3%, driven by increasing operating leverage and a significant decrease in return rates year-on-year, which Zalando regards as temporary.

Following an extraordinarily strong start to the year 2021 with expected GMV growth of around 50% in the first quarter, Zalando expects to grow GMV by 27-32% to EUR 13.6-14.1 billion in the financial year 2021. Revenues will trail GMV growth as a result of the ongoing platform transition at 24-29% growth or EUR 9.9-10.3 billion. Zalando expects to continue to grow profitably with an adjusted EBIT of EUR 350-425 million. Zalando will continue to invest into its logistics infrastructure and technology platform and plans capital expenditure of EUR 350-400 million in 2021.