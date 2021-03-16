New Ipsos Study Finds 8 in 10 Americans Think the Federal Minimum Wage is Too Low and Two-Thirds Support Increasing Minimum Wage to $15 Per Hour

Today, global market research firm Ipsos released a new, comprehensive federal minimum wage study, which polled more than 6,000 Americans on their knowledge of and opinions on the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. The study confirmed that the vast majority of Americans agree that the federal minimum wage is too low and should be increased to at least $15 per hour. In addition, the study highlighted the difficulties for those earning less than $15 per hour to afford basic necessities, the significant impact increasing the federal minimum wage would have on American lives, and the role that large businesses should play in increasing the minimum wage.

Amazon - Ipsos $15 Minimum Wage Study Infographic (Graphic: Business Wire)

In 2018, Amazon raised its starting wage for all U.S. employees to at least $15 an hour, and today well over half of all Amazon front-line employees in the U.S. earn more than $15 an hour.

The findings in this study reveal a widely held view that the current amount of $7.25 an hour is too low.

Eight in ten Americans (80%) say the federal minimum wage is too low. This consensus was seen across all genders, generations, education levels, races, income levels, and regions of the country.

Among those surveyed who hold an opinion on the federal minimum wage, two-thirds support increasing it to $15 per hour. Even when including undecided respondents on the matter, more than half (56%) support a $15 per hour minimum wage.

The majority of Americans also believe raising the minimum wage would have a positive impact on employees in general (70%), the country (55%), their community (54%), and the economy (54%).

“Virtually any policy discussion today devolves into partisan debates and experts talking past each other,” said Chris Jackson, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Ipsos. “Rarely, if ever, do the opinions or preferences of regular Americans enter into these debates, but our study clearly indicates that the American people want to see the federal minimum wage increased. This level of agreement is practically unheard of in contemporary America and reflects an overwhelming public consensus that elected officials should think twice before disputing.”