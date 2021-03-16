Hexagon signs long-term agreement with Certarus for CNG, RNG and hydrogen solutions

Hexagon Agility and Hexagon Purus, both subsidiaries of Hexagon Composites, have signed a multi-year agreement with Certarus Ltd., the North American market leader of clean energy solutions. The agreement represents a total value of up to USD 85 million (approx. NOK 718 million) and includes the supply of distribution modules for CNG and hydrogen applications, as well as CNG fuel storage systems for Certarus’ heavy-duty truck fleet.

Under the agreement, Hexagon Agility received an initial order for Mobile Pipeline modules and CNG/RNG fuel storage systems, with a total order value of USD 18.5 million (approx. NOK 156 million). Deliveries are expected to commence in Q2 2021. The modules and trucks will further expand Certarus’ fleet of Mobile Pipeline trailers, which is already the largest Type 4 composite fleet in the world. The new equipment will be deployed to meet the growing demand for safe and cost-effective transportation of renewable natural gas (RNG).

“This agreement reinforces the strong relationship between Certarus and the Hexagon Group and our commitment to Clean Air Everywhere. Our comprehensive portfolio of g-mobility and e-mobility solutions enable us to meet our customer’s demands today, tomorrow, and well into the future”, says Seung Baik, President of Hexagon Agility.

Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus also received an initial order for SMARTSTORE hydrogen distribution modules, with an estimated value of USD 3.2 million (approx. NOK 27 million). Deliveries are expected to commence in Q3 2021 and run through Q4 2021. Hexagon Purus’ distribution modules will deliver hydrogen for mobility applications.

“We’re excited to be working with a long time Hexagon customer as they expand into hydrogen solutions. Certarus is a pioneer in gas distribution and brings a wealth of experience to our collaboration as we innovate our hydrogen portfolio,” says Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus.

Hexagon Group

As part of the strategic agreement, Certarus and Hexagon will cooperate on further developing natural gas and hydrogen distribution modules and sharing of best practices with a focus on continuously driving safety and operational excellence.

“Thanks to the ongoing partnership between Certarus and Hexagon, we have the technology and equipment in place to support the growth of the RNG and hydrogen markets. Together, we are finding new ways to make low carbon and zero emission energy solutions available and affordable,” says Curtis Philippon, President & CEO of Certarus Ltd.