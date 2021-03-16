Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contract with a Physician Practice in Florida to Provide iUGO Care to over 25 Skilled Nursing Facilities

“We are very excited to be able to start onboarding new patients in Florida next month as the State begins to recover from the devastating effects of the global pandemic,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Thanks to the State’s progress in rolling out the coronavirus vaccine to frontline health care workers and patients over the age of 70, healthcare organizations in Florida will soon be able to shift their focus from acute care for critically ill COVID-19 patients to proactive care for the traditional super-users of the healthcare system – patients with complex chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, congestive heart failure, COPD and kidney disease. Using the iUGO Care platform will enable the physicians who work with Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) to offer post-discharge care to patients, reducing readmissions that result in significant financial penalties for SNFs. iUGO Care’s highly scalable Transitional Care Management (TCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) solutions create new revenue streams for SNFs and physician practices and improve patient health outcomes and quality of life. Together the 25 Skilled Nursing Facilities served by our client discharge over 5,000 eligible patients per year, and will generate revenues of approximately $50 USD/patient/month.”

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“ Reliq ” or the “ Company ”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed a new contract with a physician practice in Florida that provides clinical services to over 25 Skilled Nursing Facilities across the State.

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”

CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Company Contact

Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.