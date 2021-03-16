DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Alliance Pacifico Renewables Yield AG partners with project developer Boom Power and secures access to a 1 GW+ pipeline in the UK 16.03.2021 / 08:26 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Exclusive access to photovoltaic and battery storage assets in the United Kingdom

Almost tripling Pacifico's pipeline to more than 1.6 GW and further diversification

Important milestone towards becoming a platform for project developers

Gruenwald, March 16, 2021 - Today, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) ("Pacifico"), an independent renewable energy producer listed in the primary market segment (Primärmarktsegment) of the open market of the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange, signed a Right of First Offer agreement with Boom Power Ltd and Boom Developments Ltd ("Boom Power"), a solar park and energy storage developer based in the United Kingdom. The partnership grants Pacifico priority access to Boom Power's pipeline of currently more than 1 GW of utility scale photovoltaic and battery storage assets in the United Kingdom being developed by an experienced team of industry experts. Pacifico's pipeline thus expands significantly from more than 600 MW to over 1.6 GW.

Christoph Strasser, Co-CEO of Pacifico: "With the Boom Power partnership, we have secured another strong pipeline for our dynamic growth over the next years. Moreover, we are laying the foundation to enter the UK photovoltaic market while, at the same time, giving us the opportunity to assess entering the battery storage market. With the UK's ambitious net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target and current focus on offshore wind, solar and battery storage will play an increasingly important role as complementary technologies in the UK's future power system."