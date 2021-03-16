DGAP-Adhoc Pacifico Renewables Yield AG enters into partnership with project developer Boom Power
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Alliance
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG enters into partnership with project developer Boom Power
Today, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("Pacifico", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) has signed a Right of First Offer agreement with Boom Power Ltd and Boom Developments Ltd ("Boom Power"), a solar park and energy storage developer based in the United Kingdom. The partnership grants Pacifico priority access to Boom Power's pipeline of currently more than 1 GW of utility scale photovoltaic and battery storage assets under development in the United Kingdom. Pacifico's pipeline thus expands significantly from more than 600 MW to over 1.6 GW.
