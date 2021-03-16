 

DGAP-Adhoc Pacifico Renewables Yield AG enters into partnership with project developer Boom Power

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG enters into partnership with project developer Boom Power

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG enters into partnership with project developer Boom Power 

Today, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("Pacifico", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) has signed a Right of First Offer agreement with Boom Power Ltd and Boom Developments Ltd ("Boom Power"), a solar park and energy storage developer based in the United Kingdom. The partnership grants Pacifico priority access to Boom Power's pipeline of currently more than 1 GW of utility scale photovoltaic and battery storage assets under development in the United Kingdom. Pacifico's pipeline thus expands significantly from more than 600 MW to over 1.6 GW.


 

Language: English
Company: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49
82031 Grünwald
Germany
E-mail: ir@pacifico-renewables.com
Internet: www.pacifico-renewables.com
ISIN: DE000A2YN371
WKN: A2YN37
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
