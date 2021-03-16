 

Total and Forêt Ressources Management to Plant a 40,000-Hectare Forest in the Republic of the Congo

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 08:21  |  44   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) and Forêt Ressources Management have signed a partnership agreement with the Republic of the Congo to plant a 40,000-hectare forest on the Batéké Plateaux.

The new forest will create a carbon sink that will sequester more than 10 million tons of CO2 over 20 years, to be certified in accordance with the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) standards. The project, financed by Total, includes agroforestry cultures developed with the local communities for agricultural production and sustainable wood energy. By 2040, responsible management through selective cutting will promote the natural regeneration of local species and provide Brazzaville and Kinshasa with lumber and plywood.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Total S.E.!
Long
Basispreis 34,77€
Hebel 6,27
Ask 0,66
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 48,50€
Hebel 5,81
Ask 0,73
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“With this project on the Batéké Plateaux, Total is committing to the development of natural carbon sinks in Africa. These activities build on the priority initiatives taken by the Group to avoid and reduce emissions, in line with its ambition to get to net zero by 2050. They will also help to showcase the Congo’s natural potential and to extend our long-term partnership with the country, where we have been present for fifty years, " said Nicolas Terraz, Senior Vice President Africa, Exploration & Production at Total.

“We want to develop these projects with recognized partners, such as FRM, who have a great deal to teach us, while concerting with relevant regions to anchor our commitment in the long term and contribute to local development,” added Adrien Henry, Vice President Nature Based Solutions at Total.

The project is designed to produce multiple social, economic and environmental benefits. The planting of Acacia mangium and auriculiformis trees on sandy plateaux exposed to recurring bushfires will create a forest environment that will ultimately help broaden the ecosystems’ biodiversity. The project will create employment opportunities, with a positive impact on several thousand people. In addition, a local development fund will support health, nutritional and educational initiatives to benefit neighboring villages.

“The more than 10 million hectares of land reserves on the Congo’s Batéké Plateaux offer a fantastic way to combat climate change at the global level and a unique opportunity for sustainable socio-economic development in isolated regions of the country,” noted Bernard Cassagne, Chairman and CEO of Forêt Ressources Management.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Total and Forêt Ressources Management to Plant a 40,000-Hectare Forest in the Republic of the Congo Regulatory News: Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) and Forêt Ressources Management have signed a partnership agreement with the Republic of the Congo to plant a 40,000-hectare forest on the Batéké Plateaux. The new forest will create a carbon …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
12.03.21
UBS belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Neutral'
11.03.21
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
10.03.21
Benzin so teuer wie seit 2019 nicht mehr
10.03.21
Orange Signs a Major Green Power Purchase Agreement with Total, which Will Develop 80 MW of Solar Farms in France to Honor It
10.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Neutral'
09.03.21
Stéphane Michel Appointed President Gas, Renewables & Power at Total
08.03.21
Uganda and Tanzania: Total Acts in Transparency on Social and Environmental Stakes of the Lake Albert Resources Development Project
08.03.21
France: Total Wins 50 MW of Projects in Latest National Solar Tender – Close To 400 MW of Projects Awarded Over Past 18 Months
05.03.21
TOTAL SE: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
599
Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch