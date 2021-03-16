 

nCino to Present at Upcoming European Fintech Conferences

nCino’s General Manager of EMEA, Jennifer Geary, to speak at FinovateEurope 2021 and Paris Fintech Forum

LONDON and PARIS, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that a member of the company’s EMEA leadership team, Jennifer Geary, will speak at two upcoming virtual fintech conferences.

Geary, nCino’s newly appointed General Manager, EMEA, will participate in a panel discussion at FinovateEurope 2021. The panel, titled “A Hybrid Digital Customer Experience: Bringing the Human Element Back into the Digital,” will be streamed live on 23 March at 13.00 GMT. Other panelists include Carl Faulkner, Head of Digital, International Retail Banking, BNP Paribas; Chris Williams, Head of Wealth Management & Insurance Customer Journeys, HSBC; Nick Fahy, CEO, Cynergy Bank; and João Dias, Chief Digital Officer, Novo Banco.

Additionally, Geary will take part in the Paris Fintech Forum as a panelist in a session titled “Financial Services in a Box: The Lego Bricks of the Finance Industry.” Additional panelists include Eric Lassus, CEO, Treezor; Tim Sievers, CEO, Deposit Solutions; and Gimena Diaz, VP Southern EMEA, Onfido. This session will take place on 25 March at 15.30 CET as a live broadcast.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused both financial institutions and their clients to rethink what channels they use and for what purpose, and never before has omnichannel meant so much,” said Geary. “I look forward to participating in these panels at such well-regarded industry conferences and sharing how nCino can help address the challenges facing the industry today.”

nCino is a leading global provider of cloud-based technology for financial institutions. The nCino Bank Operating System digitises, automates and streamlines inefficient and complex processes and workflows utilising data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, manage the entire loan life cycle, open accounts and mitigate risk. Through a single platform, nCino empowers financial institutions with the solutions they need to meet ever-changing client expectations and regulatory requirements, gain increased visibility into their operations and performance, replace legacy systems and operate more efficiently.

