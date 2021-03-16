 

Savosolar participates in two finalist teams in the Helsinki Energy Challenge competition

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement            16 March 2021 at 8.30 a.m. (CET)

Savosolar participates in two finalist teams in the Helsinki Energy Challenge competition

The City of Helsinki will announce the finalists and winner of its Helsinki Energy Challenge competition in a virtual event today, Tuesday 16 March 2021, from 13:00 to 15:30 (CET). Savosolar is involved in two finalist teams (HIVE and Sustainable Heat Coalition).

The City of Helsinki announced the competition in November 2019 and received more than 250 proposals by the deadline on how to make Helsinki's heating carbon-neutral by 2035. Numerous major cities around the world support and follow the competition, e.g. Toronto, Amsterdam, Vancouver and Leeds. Helsinki selected ten finalists from the proposals it received, and Savosolar is involved in two of them. Summaries of the competition proposals for both groups can be found on the Helsinki Energy Challenge website https://energychallenge.hel.fi  and on Savosolar's website www.savosolar.com  after all competition proposals and winners have been announced.

Jari Varjotie, Savosolar's CEO: “Helsinki has set itself a commendable ambitious goal of moving to carbon-neutral heating by 2035. At the same time, Helsinki took a bold pioneering role in organizing a world-class competition on how to make the transition to carbon-free heating as competitive as possible. Savosolar is very pleased to be part of two out of ten finalist teams. It shows that our products and services are interesting and competitive even in the northern latitudes. I believe that the international attention given to the competition will open up much more opportunities for Savosolar to implement clean heat systems around the world; and hopefully largely together with the teams these competition proposals have been made. Welcome to follow the announcement and excite with us who will win the Helsinki Energy Challenge. It works through this link: https://www.helsinkikanava.fi/en/web/helsinkikanava/player/event/home? ...

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com

About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-505 65 172.




