A change in Aktia’s Executive Committee

Niina Bergring, EVP, Director for the business area Asset Management, has resigned from the company. She will continue carrying out her duties until June 2021.

“I want to sincerely thank Niina for all the very dedicated work she has done for the good of Aktia’s asset management business. She has played a central role in the development of Aktia’s asset management and the work for making changes in the Group. I wish Niina all the best with her future endeavours”, says Mikko Ayub, CEO of Aktia.

“It has been very interesting to work at Aktia Asset Management and Aktia has developed into a significant asset manager. Aktia will now take another step forward on its journey of growth. Soon it is time to pass the baton forward and look forward to new challenges”, says Bergring.

Aktia will appoint a new director for the business area Asset Management as soon as the transaction for acquiring Taaleri’s wealth management operations has been completed. It is estimated that the transaction will be completed in May 2021, provided that the authorities have granted the necessary approvals and the terms for completing the transaction are fulfilled.

