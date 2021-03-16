SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global precast concrete market size is expected to reach USD 139.33 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Growing product utilization in the residential construction industry to reduce the overall cost of construction is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are some of the major Asian economies that are witnessing an infrastructure boom. Thus, growing investments in the construction of underground and over the ground metro rail projects, bridges, tunnels, subways, and high-speed rail networks are anticipated to provide a major boost to the global market.