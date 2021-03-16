 

Precast Concrete Market Size Worth $139.33 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 5.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 08:35  |  49   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global precast concrete market size is expected to reach USD 139.33 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Growing product utilization in the residential construction industry to reduce the overall cost of construction is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are some of the major Asian economies that are witnessing an infrastructure boom. Thus, growing investments in the construction of underground and over the ground metro rail projects, bridges, tunnels, subways, and high-speed rail networks are anticipated to provide a major boost to the global market.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • In China, the structural building components segment is expected to grow at a CAGR 7.3% over the forecast period on account of the growing adoption of precast building structural piles and other foundational structures
  • In 2020, the revenue for the residential end-use segment in the North America region stood at USD 10.62 billion owing to wide usage of precast architectural building components, such as walls, staircases, and bathroom pods, in residential construction
  • In India, the infrastructure end-use segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period
  • This growth can be attributed to the growing investments in the construction of various infrastructure projects, such as metro rail, high-speed train network, and bridges
  • Technological advancements in concrete admixtures and construction chemicals are having a positive impact on the global market as these products help reduce the required curing time for the concrete and help reduce the overall construction time

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Precast Concrete Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Structural Building Components, Transportation Products), By End-use (Residential, Infrastructure), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/precast-concrete-market

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Precast Concrete Market Size Worth $139.33 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 5.3%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global precast concrete market size is expected to reach USD 139.33 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Growing product utilization in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CMDX Healthcare Token Added to Award-Winning Crypto Exchange Coinsbit Platform
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
PremFina and Microsoft AI Collaboration Sees 70% Customer Responses Handled Without Humans
Baby Camel Bonanza: QNTC Celebrates the End of Calving Season With Endearing Mother & Baby Images
Rising Demand for Control Rooms during COVID-19 Lockdowns to Accelerate Growth Prospects of Control Room Solutions Market during the Assessment Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Why 2021 Market Volatility May Make Precious Metals Like Gold & Silver More Appealing To Investors
Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size to Reach USD 27870 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% | Valuates ...
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Individual Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical Issues ...
Bullous Pemphigoid Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 16.27% for the Study Period of ...
CPG Digital Marketing Market to Reach US$ 60.6 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 7.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA