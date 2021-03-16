Umicore - Acquisition of own shares

On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.

Date of acquisition Number of shares % of total shares Average price (€) Highest price (€) Lowest price (€) 8/03/2021 70,000 0.028% 48.75 49.37 47.23 9/03/2021 117,000 0.047% 47.92 49.05 47.35 10/03/2021 65,000 0.026% 47.74 48.29 47.40 11/03/2021 80,000 0.032% 47.44 48.06 47.10 12/03/2021 80,000 0.032% 46.11 47.30 45.87 Total for the week 412,000 0.167% 47.59 49.37 45.87 Total in 2021 1,185,000 0.481% 47.87 49.74 45.87

All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here .





