 

Umicore - Acquisition of own shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 08:30  |  26   |   |   

On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.

Date of acquisition Number of shares % of total shares Average price (€) Highest price (€) Lowest price (€)
8/03/2021 70,000 0.028% 48.75 49.37 47.23
9/03/2021 117,000 0.047% 47.92 49.05 47.35
10/03/2021 65,000 0.026% 47.74 48.29 47.40
11/03/2021 80,000 0.032% 47.44 48.06 47.10
12/03/2021 80,000 0.032% 46.11 47.30 45.87
Total for the week 412,000 0.167% 47.59 49.37 45.87
Total in 2021 1,185,000 0.481% 47.87 49.74 45.87

All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Saskia Dheedene +32 2 227 72 21                                 saskia.dheedene@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68                                     eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck +32 2 227 74 34                                  aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com




Disclaimer

