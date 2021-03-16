Maxima Grupė successfully placed EUR 40 million issue of Commercial Papers (Short-Term Notes)

„The successful completion of the offering underlines the company's high credit quality and intention to diversify our funding sources. Continuous cooperation with such large international players like European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Nordic Investment Bank and others and their trust in our company is very important for us.” says Mantas Kuncaitis, the CEO and the Chairman of the Board of Maxima Grupė.

Maxima Grupė UAB, the company, controlling the largest food retail group in the Baltics has successfully completed an inaugural Commercial Paper offering with 12 months tenor. The nominal value of the transaction amounts to EUR 40 million.

The notes were subscribed by institutional investors represented from the Baltic states, Scandinavia as well as United Kingdom and other European countries. Demand for the securities exceeded EUR 100 million and the notes were placed at 0,618% yield. This is the first Commercial Paper transaction under such format in the Baltic region.

“We are very pleased to support this groundbreaking issuance and look forward to continue our successful cooperation with Maxima Grupė”, states Ian Brown, the Head of the Baltics of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Luminor acted as the sole arranger and bookrunner of the offering and law firm TGS Baltic advised on transaction documentation.

“First of all, we have seen a very strong recognition of Maxima Grupė credit story by large base of institutional investors originated from wide geography. Moreover, this is a landmark transaction for the Baltic region because it opens new financing opportunities for corporate borrowers via debt capital markets. Maxima Grupė is setting a stage by establishing a leading precedent in terms of format and transaction structure.” says Paulius Žurauskas, the Head of Markets at Luminor group.

Maxima Grupė owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland), and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora operating in the Baltics and Poland.

The company is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group, which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

