 

Maxima Grupė successfully placed EUR 40 million issue of Commercial Papers (Short-Term Notes)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 08:55  |  59   |   |   

Maxima Grupė UAB, the company, controlling the largest food retail group in the Baltics has successfully completed an inaugural Commercial Paper offering with 12 months tenor. The nominal value of the transaction amounts to EUR 40 million.

„The successful completion of the offering underlines the company's high credit quality and intention to diversify our funding sources. Continuous cooperation with such large international players like European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Nordic Investment Bank and others and their trust in our company is very important for us.” says Mantas Kuncaitis, the CEO and the Chairman of the Board of Maxima Grupė.

The notes were subscribed by institutional investors represented from the Baltic states, Scandinavia as well as United Kingdom and other European countries. Demand for the securities exceeded EUR 100 million and the notes were placed at 0,618% yield. This is the first Commercial Paper transaction under such format in the Baltic region.

“We are very pleased to support this groundbreaking issuance and look forward to continue our successful cooperation with Maxima Grupė”, states Ian Brown, the Head of the Baltics of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Luminor acted as the sole arranger and bookrunner of the offering and law firm TGS Baltic advised on transaction documentation.

“First of all, we have seen a very strong recognition of Maxima Grupė credit story by large base of institutional investors originated from wide geography. Moreover, this is a landmark transaction for the Baltic region because it opens new financing opportunities for corporate borrowers via debt capital markets. Maxima Grupė is setting a stage by establishing a leading precedent in terms of format and transaction structure.” says Paulius Žurauskas, the Head of Markets at Luminor group.

Additional information
Maxima Grupė owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland), and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora operating in the Baltics and Poland.
The company is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group, which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

Contact person:
Vitalij Rakovski
Maxima grupė, UAB, Chief Financial Officer
vitalij.rakovski@maximagrupe.eu

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS ALSO NOT ADDRESSED TO ANY PERSON WHO IS A RETAIL CLIENT (AS DEFINED IN DIRECTIVE 2014/65/EU OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL OF 15 MAY 2014 ON MARKETS IN FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND AMENDING DIRECTIVE 2002/92/EC AND DIRECTIVE 2011/61/EC (RECAST)).




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maxima Grupė successfully placed EUR 40 million issue of Commercial Papers (Short-Term Notes) Maxima Grupė UAB, the company, controlling the largest food retail group in the Baltics has successfully completed an inaugural Commercial Paper offering with 12 months tenor. The nominal value of the transaction amounts to EUR 40 million. „The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
Director Declaration
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Maxima Grupė launches Commercial Paper Programme