 

Notice on Public Offering of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds of Coop Pank AS

Coop Pank AS (register code 10237832, address Narva mnt 4, Tallinn, 15014; hereinafter Coop Pank) hereby announces a public offering of Coop Pank´s unsecured subordinated bonds (hereinafter Offering).  The Offering is conducted on the basis of the prospectus approved by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority (FSA) on 15 March 2021 that has been published on the date of this announcement on the web pages of Coop Pank and the FSA (hereinafter Prospectus). The public offering of the unsecured subordinated bonds will be carried out only in Estonia and not in any other jurisdiction.

Comment of Margus Rink, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank:

"The purpose of the bond program is to finance Coop Pank's future growth strategy. Over the last 4 years, Coop Pank has grown its operating volumes by about 40 percent a year, and our footprint in the Estonian economy is becoming more and more noticeable. We have so far covered the capital needs arising from growth through earned profits, subordinated bonds issued in 2017 and 2019, and an additional share issue and initial public offering (IPO) in 2019. The money raised in this bond issue is also planned to be used to support the growth of Coop Pank.”

Main terms of the Offering

Coop Pank offers publicly up to 8,000 unsecured subordinated bonds of Coop Pank EUR 5.5 Coop Pank bond 21-2031 with the nominal value of EUR 1,000 each, the maturity date 31 March 2031 and fixed interest rate of 5.5% per annum payable quarterly. In case of oversubscription of the bonds, Coop Pank has the right to increase the volume of the Offering by up to 2,000 additional bonds. Coop Pank has also the right to cancel the Offering in the volume not subscribed. The unsecured subordinated bonds are offered with the price of EUR 1,000 per one bond. The unsecured subordinated bonds are registered in Nasdaq CSD SE under ISIN code EE3300002047.

The subscription period for the bonds starts on 16 March 2021 at 10.00 and will end on 26 March 2021 at 16.00. The offering will be targeted to all retail and institutional investors in Estonia.

Subordinated bond represents an unsecured debt obligation of Coop Pank before the investor. The subordination of the bonds means that upon the liquidation or bankruptcy of Coop Pank, all the claims arising from the subordinated bonds shall fall due and shall be satisfied only after the full satisfaction of all unsubordinated recognised claims in accordance with the applicable law.

