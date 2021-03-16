Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Dr. Stefan Schulte, said: "We are lookingback on an extremely challenging year 2020. Unlike almost any other industry,aviation has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, we are nowseeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The rollout of vaccination programsand greater availability of testing options provide the prerequisites for airtraffic to rebound - starting this summer at the latest. People want to finallytravel again, while airlines are ready to ramp up their capacities. At the sametime, we have realigned our company to become leaner and more agile. Therefore,we will emerge even stronger from this historic crisis. As the operator of theFrankfurt Airport global hub and thanks to our Group airports worldwide, we arewell positioned to fully benefit from the air travel relaunch, while ourlong-term growth perspectives remain intact."Traffic slump leads to negative Group resultIn 2020, passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) dropped by 73.4 percentyear-on-year to 18.8 million travelers. Passenger numbers were also markedlydown at Fraport's Group airports worldwide, with declines ranging from minus 34percent at Xi'an Airport in China to minus 83 percent at Slovenia's LjubljanaAirport. Correspondingly, Group revenue decreased by 54.7 percent year-on-yearto EUR1.68 billion. Adjusting for revenue from construction relating tocapacitive capital expenditure at Fraport's subsidiaries worldwide (based onIFRIC 12), Group revenue was down 55.4 percent to EUR1.45 billion.In response, Fraport noticeably reduced operating expenses (comprising cost ofmaterials, personnel expenses and other operating expenses) by nearly a third,after adjusting for the additional expenses for personnel-reduction measures.This enabled Fraport to achieve a slightly positive EBITDA (before specialitems) of EUR48.4 million in fiscal 2020, down 95.9 percent year-on-year. When