Fraport Fiscal Year 2020 Revenue and Profit Severely Impacted by Covid-19 Pandemic - Extensive Countermeasures Implemented
Adjusted operating result (EBITDA) remains slightly positive, backed by
cost-saving measures - Company realigned to be leaner and more agile - CEO
Schulte: "We're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel" - Long-term growth
perspectives remain intact
FRA/gk-rap - During fiscal year 2020 (ended Dec 31), the Covid-19 pandemic
severely impacted financial performance of the Fraport airport company. Because
of sharply falling passenger traffic, both at Frankfurt Airport and across the
Group's airports worldwide, Group revenue declined by more than half in the
reporting period. The Group result (net profit) dropped into negative territory
for the first time in 20 years, reaching minus EUR690.4 million - despite
extensive cost-saving measures.
Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Dr. Stefan Schulte, said: "We are looking
back on an extremely challenging year 2020. Unlike almost any other industry,
aviation has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, we are now
seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The rollout of vaccination programs
and greater availability of testing options provide the prerequisites for air
traffic to rebound - starting this summer at the latest. People want to finally
travel again, while airlines are ready to ramp up their capacities. At the same
time, we have realigned our company to become leaner and more agile. Therefore,
we will emerge even stronger from this historic crisis. As the operator of the
Frankfurt Airport global hub and thanks to our Group airports worldwide, we are
well positioned to fully benefit from the air travel relaunch, while our
long-term growth perspectives remain intact."
Traffic slump leads to negative Group result
In 2020, passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) dropped by 73.4 percent
year-on-year to 18.8 million travelers. Passenger numbers were also markedly
down at Fraport's Group airports worldwide, with declines ranging from minus 34
percent at Xi'an Airport in China to minus 83 percent at Slovenia's Ljubljana
Airport. Correspondingly, Group revenue decreased by 54.7 percent year-on-year
to EUR1.68 billion. Adjusting for revenue from construction relating to
capacitive capital expenditure at Fraport's subsidiaries worldwide (based on
IFRIC 12), Group revenue was down 55.4 percent to EUR1.45 billion.
In response, Fraport noticeably reduced operating expenses (comprising cost of
materials, personnel expenses and other operating expenses) by nearly a third,
after adjusting for the additional expenses for personnel-reduction measures.
This enabled Fraport to achieve a slightly positive EBITDA (before special
items) of EUR48.4 million in fiscal 2020, down 95.9 percent year-on-year. When
