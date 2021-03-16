Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Debuts The 'Essence Of Asia' Collection to Support Local Heroes

HONG KONG, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the recovery of the hospitality sector, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants – in association with S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna – announces 'Essence of Asia' , an unranked collection of restaurants that represents the spirit of Asian gastronomy.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "On behalf of the 50 Best team, we are honoured to unveil the Essence of Asia collection. At a time when restaurants need our support, this collection presents travelers and gourmets with an invaluable guide to some of Asia's most authentic and diverse dining experiences. Reflecting the breadth of the region's gastronomic scene, the range of establishments spans street vendors, time-honoured institutions, philanthropic businesses and pioneering newcomers."

The collection comprises establishments in 49 cities across 20 countries and territories, stretching from Pakistan across to Japan. Integral to Asia's culinary ecosystem, these restaurants honour culinary traditions, reinvent indigenous cuisines and revive centuries-old recipes, all while playing a key role within their communities. This unranked selection will complement the ninth edition of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, which will be revealed on Thursday, 25th March.

The Essence of Asia collection was created based on recommendations from the chefs of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2020 and 2021, 50 Best's Academy Chairs, as well as trusted gourmets in the region. Embodying Asia's rich diversity, the collection includes:

Street food vendors, such as Pho Gia Truyen in Hanoi , Wattana Panich in Bangkok and Siam Road Char Koay Teow in Penang

in , in and Siam Road Char Koay Teow in Much-loved local institutions like Australia Dairy Company in Hong Kong , Li Qun Roast Duck in Beijing , Shree Thaker Bhojanalay in Mumbai , The Sugar Palm in Siem Reap and Keng Eng Kee in Singapore

, Li Qun Roast Duck in , Shree Thaker Bhojanalay in , The Sugar Palm in and in Community-focused establishments, including Earth Kitchen in Manila , a restaurant dedicated to supporting local farmers and indigenous communities in the Philippines , and Sincere Blue in Tokyo , a collaboration between chef Shinsuke Ishii and Chefs for the Blue, a group committed to promoting sustainable seafood

, a restaurant dedicated to supporting local farmers and indigenous communities in , and Sincere Blue in , a collaboration between chef and Chefs for the Blue, a group committed to promoting sustainable seafood Progressive restaurants reinventing or elevating indigenous cuisines, from Restaurant Kin in Singapore and Akame in Taiwan to 102 House in Foshan, China

Stefano Bolognese, Sanpellegrino International Business Unit Director, says: "The unranked Essence of Asia collection will offer us even more opportunities to recognise the spirit of Asian gastronomy and those that have had a positive impact on their local food communities during these unprecedented times, giving voices to their opinions about the industry of tomorrow. The Asian gastronomic sector today is still facing unprecedented challenges but there are hopeful signs of revival across the continent, and Sanpellegrino is here to support in its restart."