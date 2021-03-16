 

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Debuts The 'Essence Of Asia' Collection to Support Local Heroes

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 09:00  |  61   |   |   

HONG KONG, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the recovery of the hospitality sector, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants – in association with S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna – announces 'Essence of Asia', an unranked collection of restaurants that represents the spirit of Asian gastronomy.

To support the recovery of the hospitality sector, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants announces ‘Essence of Asia’, an unranked collection of restaurants that represents the spirit of Asian gastronomy. The collection comprises establishments in 49 cities across 20 countries and territories, stretching from Pakistan across to Japan. Integral to Asia’s culinary ecosystem, these restaurants honour culinary traditions, reinvent indigenous cuisines and revive centuries-old recipes, all while playing a key role within their communities. (PRNewsfoto/Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants)

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "On behalf of the 50 Best team, we are honoured to unveil the Essence of Asia collection. At a time when restaurants need our support, this collection presents travelers and gourmets with an invaluable guide to some of Asia's most authentic and diverse dining experiences. Reflecting the breadth of the region's gastronomic scene, the range of establishments spans street vendors, time-honoured institutions, philanthropic businesses and pioneering newcomers."

The collection comprises establishments in 49 cities across 20 countries and territories, stretching from Pakistan across to Japan. Integral to Asia's culinary ecosystem, these restaurants honour culinary traditions, reinvent indigenous cuisines and revive centuries-old recipes, all while playing a key role within their communities. This unranked selection will complement the ninth edition of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, which will be revealed on Thursday, 25th March.

The Essence of Asia collection was created based on recommendations from the chefs of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2020 and 2021, 50 Best's Academy Chairs, as well as trusted gourmets in the region. Embodying Asia's rich diversity, the collection includes:

  • Street food vendors, such as Pho Gia Truyen in Hanoi, Wattana Panich in Bangkok and Siam Road Char Koay Teow in Penang
  • Much-loved local institutions like Australia Dairy Company in Hong Kong, Li Qun Roast Duck in Beijing, Shree Thaker Bhojanalay in Mumbai, The Sugar Palm in Siem Reap and Keng Eng Kee in Singapore
  • Community-focused establishments, including Earth Kitchen in Manila, a restaurant dedicated to supporting local farmers and indigenous communities in the Philippines, and Sincere Blue in Tokyo, a collaboration between chef Shinsuke Ishii and Chefs for the Blue, a group committed to promoting sustainable seafood
  • Progressive restaurants reinventing or elevating indigenous cuisines, from Restaurant Kin in Singapore and Akame in Taiwan to 102 House in Foshan, China

Stefano Bolognese, Sanpellegrino International Business Unit Director, says: "The unranked Essence of Asia collection will offer us even more opportunities to recognise the spirit of Asian gastronomy and those that have had a positive impact on their local food communities during these unprecedented times, giving voices to their opinions about the industry of tomorrow. The Asian gastronomic sector today is still facing unprecedented challenges but there are hopeful signs of revival across the continent, and Sanpellegrino is here to support in its restart."

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Debuts The 'Essence Of Asia' Collection to Support Local Heroes HONG KONG, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - To support the recovery of the hospitality sector, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants – in association with S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna – announces 'Essence of Asia', an unranked collection of restaurants that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CMDX Healthcare Token Added to Award-Winning Crypto Exchange Coinsbit Platform
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Individual Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical Issues ...
Three Citizenship by Investment Funded Health Centres in Dominica Opened This Week
Baby Camel Bonanza: QNTC Celebrates the End of Calving Season With Endearing Mother & Baby Images
Rising Demand for Control Rooms during COVID-19 Lockdowns to Accelerate Growth Prospects of Control Room Solutions Market during the Assessment Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Why 2021 Market Volatility May Make Precious Metals Like Gold & Silver More Appealing To Investors
Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size to Reach USD 27870 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% | Valuates ...
Bullous Pemphigoid Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 16.27% for the Study Period of ...
CPG Digital Marketing Market to Reach US$ 60.6 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 7.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA