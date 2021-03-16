SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global returnable packaging market size is expected to reach USD 153.35 billion by 2028 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. Rapid industrialization, increasing trade activities, and rising demand for robust, long-term, and eco-friendly packaging for the transportation of finished and semi-finished goods in multiple end-use industries are expected to augment the growth of the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on material, plastic accounted for a share of 63.4% in terms of revenue in 2020 owing to the high adoption of plastic-based pallets, crates, and IBCs by end-use companies due to their durability, lightweight, low cost, and high-impact resistance

By product, pallets led the market with a share of 57.2% in 2020 and are expected to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2028. This is attributed to the high adoption of pallets for material loading and unloading by multiple end-use industries

Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market and accounted for 36.4% of the total revenue in 2020. The growing manufacturing sector in developing countries, such as China and India , owing to the low cost of production is boosting the growth of the regional market

The market is moderately fragmented with the presence of a significant number of large and medium-sized companies. Key players are focusing on acquisitions and are incorporating novel tracking devices to efficiently track product movement throughout the supply chain

Read 135 page research report with ToC on "Returnable Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastic, Metal), By Product (Pallets, IBCs), By End Use (Food & Beverages, Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/returnable-packaging-market

Returnable packaging consists of sturdy products, such as pallets, crates, IBCs, and drums and barrels, which are intended to use for multiple trips. These products are designed to withstand harsh handling within the supply chain, thus are made up of robust materials, such as polypropylene, high-density polyethylene, metal, and wood, which results in their high cost as compared to single-use packaging. However, returnable packaging is reused multiple times, which eliminates the recurring costs of packaging products and makes them lucrative in the longer term.