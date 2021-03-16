 

Returnable Packaging Market Size Worth $153.35 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 09:05  |  66   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global returnable packaging market size is expected to reach USD 153.35 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. Rapid industrialization, increasing trade activities, and rising demand for robust, long-term, and eco-friendly packaging for the transportation of finished and semi-finished goods in multiple end-use industries are expected to augment the growth of the market.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • Based on material, plastic accounted for a share of 63.4% in terms of revenue in 2020 owing to the high adoption of plastic-based pallets, crates, and IBCs by end-use companies due to their durability, lightweight, low cost, and high-impact resistance
  • By product, pallets led the market with a share of 57.2% in 2020 and are expected to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2028. This is attributed to the high adoption of pallets for material loading and unloading by multiple end-use industries
  • Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market and accounted for 36.4% of the total revenue in 2020. The growing manufacturing sector in developing countries, such as China and India, owing to the low cost of production is boosting the growth of the regional market
  • The market is moderately fragmented with the presence of a significant number of large and medium-sized companies. Key players are focusing on acquisitions and are incorporating novel tracking devices to efficiently track product movement throughout the supply chain

Read 135 page research report with ToC on "Returnable Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastic, Metal), By Product (Pallets, IBCs), By End Use (Food & Beverages, Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/returnable-packaging-market

Returnable packaging consists of sturdy products, such as pallets, crates, IBCs, and drums and barrels, which are intended to use for multiple trips. These products are designed to withstand harsh handling within the supply chain, thus are made up of robust materials, such as polypropylene, high-density polyethylene, metal, and wood, which results in their high cost as compared to single-use packaging. However, returnable packaging is reused multiple times, which eliminates the recurring costs of packaging products and makes them lucrative in the longer term.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Returnable Packaging Market Size Worth $153.35 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global returnable packaging market size is expected to reach USD 153.35 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CMDX Healthcare Token Added to Award-Winning Crypto Exchange Coinsbit Platform
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Individual Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical Issues ...
Three Citizenship by Investment Funded Health Centres in Dominica Opened This Week
Baby Camel Bonanza: QNTC Celebrates the End of Calving Season With Endearing Mother & Baby Images
Rising Demand for Control Rooms during COVID-19 Lockdowns to Accelerate Growth Prospects of Control Room Solutions Market during the Assessment Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Why 2021 Market Volatility May Make Precious Metals Like Gold & Silver More Appealing To Investors
Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size to Reach USD 27870 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% | Valuates ...
Bullous Pemphigoid Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 16.27% for the Study Period of ...
CPG Digital Marketing Market to Reach US$ 60.6 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 7.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA