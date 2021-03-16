Two digital health startups to champion the next generation of primary care in Kenya for a better patient journey

iXensor, the pioneer of mobile health, partners with Ilara Health, the health-tech company, to solve the lack of affordable medical testing for non-communicable diseases in Kenya's primary care settings by providing integrated point-of-care diagnostics to more than a hundred of small clinics.

"There is an acute need in Kenya and across the continent for early detection of metabolic diseases. With iXensor's PixoTest, our partner facilities can do this. The PixoTest POCT System is affordable, portable, and its data integration feature allows us to use it for remote patient management, ensuring that patients can receive the highest quality of care when managing their conditions," said Mr. Emilian Popa, the CEO of Ilara Health.

More than 70% of the patients seeking medical care from small clinics require testing, and they are usually referred to larger centralized clinical centers. However, the time and cost of visiting large medical centers are enormous barriers to the majority.

By connecting iXensor’s palm-size PixoTest diagnostics to Ilara Health's Mbali Health platform, the two startups provide rapid blood testing and digital communication services to patients directly through clinics. Dr. Mwihurih Githinji commented, "Because of lifestyle changes, NCDs are becoming bigger healthcare burdens with diabetes and hypertension taking the lead. If I am able to identify diabetes or pre-diabetics earlier, then the management will be much faster."

Dr. Carson Chen, the CEO of iXensor addressed that "Being able to communicate the blood test results directly through patients’ mobile phones is a great benefit we are empowering the healthcare professionals on the front line. Together with Ilara Health, we will continue to expand the access to timely and quality medical testing for more patients in need of better care.”

About iXensor

iXensor, the pioneer of mobile health, turns smartphones into lab-grade mobile medical diagnostics. In 2017, iXensor introduced the PixoTest Blood Glucose Monitoring System as the world's first US FDA-approved smartphone camera-based blood test. Based on the PixoTech platform, iXensor has ventured into at-home self-testing and clinical diagnostics across infectious diseases, women's health, and cardiovascular diseases.



Media Contact

Spokesperson: Patrick Liao

Company Website: www.ixensor.com

Email: pr@ixensor.com

Phone: +886-2-8751-1335 ext.205



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7fd3198-7a7b-4a9c ...