 

Two digital health startups to champion the next generation of primary care in Kenya for a better patient journey

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 09:00  |  49   |   |   

TAIPEI, Taiwan and NAIROBI, Kenya , March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iXensor Co., Ltd. (6734.TWO)

iXensor, the pioneer of mobile health, partners with Ilara Health, the health-tech company, to solve the lack of affordable medical testing for non-communicable diseases in Kenya's primary care settings by providing integrated point-of-care diagnostics to more than a hundred of small clinics.

"There is an acute need in Kenya and across the continent for early detection of metabolic diseases. With iXensor's PixoTest, our partner facilities can do this. The PixoTest POCT System is affordable, portable, and its data integration feature allows us to use it for remote patient management, ensuring that patients can receive the highest quality of care when managing their conditions," said Mr. Emilian Popa, the CEO of Ilara Health.

More than 70% of the patients seeking medical care from small clinics require testing, and they are usually referred to larger centralized clinical centers. However, the time and cost of visiting large medical centers are enormous barriers to the majority.

By connecting iXensor’s palm-size PixoTest diagnostics to Ilara Health's Mbali Health platform, the two startups provide rapid blood testing and digital communication services to patients directly through clinics. Dr. Mwihurih Githinji commented, "Because of lifestyle changes, NCDs are becoming bigger healthcare burdens with diabetes and hypertension taking the lead. If I am able to identify diabetes or pre-diabetics earlier, then the management will be much faster."

Dr. Carson Chen, the CEO of iXensor addressed that "Being able to communicate the blood test results directly through patients’ mobile phones is a great benefit we are empowering the healthcare professionals on the front line. Together with Ilara Health, we will continue to expand the access to timely and quality medical testing for more patients in need of better care.”

About iXensor
iXensor, the pioneer of mobile health, turns smartphones into lab-grade mobile medical diagnostics. In 2017, iXensor introduced the PixoTest Blood Glucose Monitoring System as the world's first US FDA-approved smartphone camera-based blood test. Based on the PixoTech platform, iXensor has ventured into at-home self-testing and clinical diagnostics across infectious diseases, women's health, and cardiovascular diseases.

Media Contact
Spokesperson: Patrick Liao
Company Website: www.ixensor.com
Email: pr@ixensor.com
Phone: +886-2-8751-1335 ext.205

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7fd3198-7a7b-4a9c ...




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Two digital health startups to champion the next generation of primary care in Kenya for a better patient journey TAIPEI, Taiwan and NAIROBI, Kenya , March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - iXensor Co., Ltd. (6734.TWO) iXensor, the pioneer of mobile health, partners with Ilara Health, the health-tech company, to solve the lack of affordable medical testing for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
Director Declaration
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin