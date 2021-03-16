 

DGAP-News init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 9 March - 12 March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.03.2021, 09:29  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 9 March - 12 March 2021

16.03.2021 / 09:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 9 March to 12 March 2021, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 4,279 treasury shares at a value of EUR 144,248.62.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 8 March 2021. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

 

Contact:

Simone Fritz

init innovation in traffic systems SE

ir@initse.com 		 




Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

16.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1175919

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1175919  16.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175919&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Init: Perle gelingt Turnaround
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 9 March - 12 March 2021 DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 9 March - 12 March 2021 16.03.2021 / 09:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q4 2020 Payment of dividends in Sterling
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets price range for planned IPO at €41 to €56 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​Solutiance AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur Finanzierung des ...
DGAP-News: Newron announces 2020 financial results and provides outlook for 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE gibt vorläufige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020 bekannt: EBITDA vervierfacht
DGAP-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets price range for planned IPO at €41 to €56 per share
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:29 Uhr
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Stand des Aktienrückkaufes vom 9. März bis 12. März 2021 (deutsch)
09:29 Uhr
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Stand des Aktienrückkaufes vom 9. März bis 12. März 2021
10.03.21
init innovation hebt die Dividende an
10.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Vorstand schlägt dem Aufsichtsrat eine Erhöhung der Dividende auf 0,55 Euro pro Aktie vor (Vorjahr: 0,40 Euro) (deutsch)
10.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Vorstand schlägt dem Aufsichtsrat eine Erhöhung der Dividende auf 0,55 Euro pro Aktie vor (Vorjahr: 0,40 Euro)
10.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Managing Board proposes to the Supervisory Board a dividend increase to EUR 0.55 per share (previous year: EUR 0.40)
08.03.21
init: Viele Möglichkeiten nach dem Rückkauf
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: init beschließt Aktienrückkauf (deutsch)
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: init beschließt Aktienrückkauf
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: init decides share buyback

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
2.238
Init: Perle gelingt Turnaround