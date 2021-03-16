SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pulse oximeter market size is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. Technological advancements in products, growing healthcare costs, and readmission, and increasing adoption of pulse oximetry devices are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Market players are introducing devices that are more efficient and support telehealth approaches. For instance, in February 2017, the company received a CE mark for Rad-97 Pulse CO-Oximeter used to monitor blood pressure at set intervals. It is also capable of transferring the data to a remotely connected device.