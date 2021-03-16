 

Pulse Oximeter Market Size Worth $3.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 09:35  |  44   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pulse oximeter market size is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. Technological advancements in products, growing healthcare costs, and readmission, and increasing adoption of pulse oximetry devices are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Market players are introducing devices that are more efficient and support telehealth approaches. For instance, in February 2017, the company received a CE mark for Rad-97 Pulse CO-Oximeter used to monitor blood pressure at set intervals. It is also capable of transferring the data to a remotely connected device.

GVR logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The fingertip pulse oximetry devices are being used by customers to self-monitor symptoms of COVID-19 contributing to segment growth since the onset of the pandemic
  • In handheld pulse oximetry devices, the probe, which is very delicate and prone to damage, can be replaced, unlike in fingertip oximeters, and is expected to be in high demand due to the advantage of reduced risk of COVID-19 transmission
  • There is an upward trend in the use of the medical device in homecare settings as it enables tracking and storing of patient's oxygen level readings, which reduces the need for hospital readmissions
  • North America held the largest share in the market in 2020 due to factors such as availability of funds for R&D. The sales for fingertip pulse oximetry devices soared in January 2020 and March 2020 in the U.S. post the country-wide spread of the novel coronavirus and release of the WHO guidelines citing the oximeter as an essential device for monitoring blood oxygen during self-management
  • In Asia Pacific, the demand for medical devices has increased from hospitals for monitoring critically ill COVID-19 patients. As the spread of the novel coronavirus has progressed significantly, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India has notified all healthcare facilities to make necessary arrangements for devices used in diagnostics, treatment, and management of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)
  • The industry is also witnessing mergers, acquisitions, and licensing agreements. For instance, in December 2016, Nihon Kohden announced an absorption-type merger of 11 wholly-owned consolidated subsidiaries to improve management and efficiency of operations

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Pulse Oximeter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Fingertip, Handheld), By End-use (Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities, Homecare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pulse-oximeter-market

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pulse Oximeter Market Size Worth $3.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global pulse oximeter market size is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CMDX Healthcare Token Added to Award-Winning Crypto Exchange Coinsbit Platform
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Individual Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical Issues ...
Three Citizenship by Investment Funded Health Centres in Dominica Opened This Week
Baby Camel Bonanza: QNTC Celebrates the End of Calving Season With Endearing Mother & Baby Images
Rising Demand for Control Rooms during COVID-19 Lockdowns to Accelerate Growth Prospects of Control Room Solutions Market during the Assessment Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Why 2021 Market Volatility May Make Precious Metals Like Gold & Silver More Appealing To Investors
Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size to Reach USD 27870 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% | Valuates ...
Bullous Pemphigoid Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 16.27% for the Study Period of ...
CPG Digital Marketing Market to Reach US$ 60.6 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 7.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA