Plant-based Meat Market Size To Reach $13.8 Billion By 2027, Owing To Rising Adoption Of Vegetarian Eating Habits Among Fitness Aware Consumers | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the published report, the global plant-based meat market size is estimated to arrive at USD 13.8 billion by 2027. It is projected to develop by 19.4% CAGR, in the period of the forecast.

Increasing acceptance of vegetarian eating habits between fitness aware clients, particularly in the developed nations, is projected to impel the expansion of the market for plant-based meat, during the period of the forecast. Rising concerns about the Greenhouse Gas (GHG), produced by the procedures of the meat business, in addition to the animal wellbeing, accompanied by the support of public figure for the vegetarian eating habits, are estimated to boost the demand for the plant-based meat foodstuffs, in the market. Mainly, the plant-based meat is used up in the Hotel/Restaurant/Café (HORECA) subdivision.

The crucial companies of the industry are working together with the restaurant chains as well as the fast-food establishments, to encourage the acceptance of their foodstuffs. For example, fast-food junctions, like Subway, Burger King, and MacDonald's are introducing new-fangled vegetarian meat foodstuffs, to take the advantage of the industry, which is dominated by the fitness aware clients.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Plant-based Meat Market" Report 2027.

Due to the increasing concerns of the end users about the usual meat goods, after the eruption of Covid-19 pandemic, plant-based meat burgers are expected to show the stable expansion. These categories of burgers hold low down fat and gluten stuffing that formulate them, extremely preferential merchandise, between the fitness aware persons.

Starbucks, in association with Impossible Foods Inc., presented the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, in June 2020. This was prepared using the plant-based sausage, and was added in its list of options, at the majority of its sites, in the U.S. It was started like the Starbucks' sustainability program, to encounter the increasing demand from the customers, for the plant-based meat alternative.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

How big is the Plant-based Meat Market?

The global plant-based meat market size was accounted for USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and it is estimated to arrive at USD 13.8 billion by 2027 at 19.4% CAGR.