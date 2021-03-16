CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 16.03.2021, 09:30 | 25 | 0 | 0 16.03.2021, 09:30 | Bid date, 2021-03-16 Auction date 2021-03-16 Settlement date 2021-03-17 Maturity Date 2021-03-24 Nominal amount 380 billion SEK Interest rate 0.00 % Bid times 09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Confirmation of bids to e-mail rbcert@riksbank.se The lowest accepted bid volume 1 million SEK The highest accepted bid volume 380 billion SEK Allocation Time 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term 986 billion SEK Expected excess liquidity at full allotment 606 billion SEK Stockholm, 2021-03-16





Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer