 

CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 09:30  |  25   |   |   

Bid date, 2021-03-16
Auction date 2021-03-16
Settlement date 2021-03-17
Maturity Date 2021-03-24
Nominal amount 380 billion SEK
Interest rate 0.00 %
Bid times 09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mail rbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume 1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume 380 billion SEK
Allocation Time 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term 986 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment 606 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2021-03-16




