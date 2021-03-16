Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISS DY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announced that the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S will be held on

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting is held as a fully electronic general meeting without the possibility of physical attendance in accordance with Executive Order no. 2240 of 29 December 2020.

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting (including Appendix 1) is enclosed.

The current Chair of the Board of Directors, Lord Allen of Kensington Kt CBE, is not seeking re-election. As previously communicated, the Board of Directors has nominated Niels Smedegaard as a new member and Chair of the Board of Directors.

For investor enquiries

Michael Bjergby, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 38 17 64 31

Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 65 42

For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68





About ISS



ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2020, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 70 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

