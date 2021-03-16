 

Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 09:29  |  23   |   |   

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 16 March 2021
No. 7/2021

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISS DY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announced that the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S will be held on

Tuesday 13 April 2021 at 11:00 (CEST)

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting is held as a fully electronic general meeting without the possibility of physical attendance in accordance with Executive Order no. 2240 of 29 December 2020.

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting (including Appendix 1) is enclosed.

The current Chair of the Board of Directors, Lord Allen of Kensington Kt CBE, is not seeking re-election. As previously communicated, the Board of Directors has nominated Niels Smedegaard as a new member and Chair of the Board of Directors.

Further information about the Annual General Meeting is available at
https://www.issworld.com/en/investor/investor-relations/corporate-gove ...  

  

For investor enquiries
Michael Bjergby, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 38 17 64 31
Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 65 42

For media enquiries
Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68


  

About ISS

ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2020, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 70 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513


 

Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S Company Announcement Copenhagen, 16 March 2021 No. 7/2021 ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISS DY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announced that the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S will be held on Tuesday 13 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
Director Declaration
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Notification of manager’s transaction
04.03.21
Notification of manager’s transaction
01.03.21
ISS and Barclays extend successful global facilities partnership
25.02.21
New share-based incentive programme
25.02.21
TURBULENT 2020 CONCLUDED AS EXPECTED. RECOVERY JOURNEY HAS COMMENCED

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
13
ISS was geht noch