Columbus A/S Annual Report 2020





Satisfying result in a challenging year

“Despite the global pandemic, Columbus delivered a 2020 result in line with expectations. We are pleased with the results, especially seen in the light of the improved normalized EBITDA-margin to 7.3%. Our Dynamics Sweden business and our Norwegian subsidiary have shown significant growth in 2020, and in addition Cloud services and Columbus Care have also shown progress. The launch of our new strategy, Focus23, was an important milestone in 2020, and the adaption of the business with, among other things the divestment of To-Increase was the first step towards simplifying the business with a great focus on advisory of larger customers. During Q4 2002, we saw an increase in revenue and look forward to an exciting and more normal 2021”, says Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe.

New CEO for Columbus will be announced in near future

Columbus’ Board of Directors is in process of finalizing the recruitment of the company’s future CEO, and will in the near future announce the leader of Columbus’ continued development.

Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 31 December 2020

All numbers and comments are on the continued business excluding assets classified as held for sale and discontinued businesses.

DKKm 2020 2019 Development Revenue reported 1,655 1,761 -6% Revenue from acquisitions during 2020 -44 0 0% Organic revenue 1,611 1,761 -9% EBITDA reported 138 157 -12% Adjustment of provision for loss making contract 35 39 -12% Reversal of earn-out -46 -71 -36% EBITDA from acquisitions during 2020 -11 0 0% Normalized EBITDA 117 125 -7% Normalized EBITDA margin 7.3% 7.1% 2%