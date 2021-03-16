Columbus A/S Annual Report 2020
Company announcement no. 5/2021 March 16th, 2021
Columbus A/S Annual Report 2020
Satisfying result in a challenging year
“Despite the global pandemic, Columbus delivered a 2020 result in line with expectations. We are pleased with the results, especially seen in the light of the improved normalized EBITDA-margin to 7.3%. Our Dynamics Sweden business and our Norwegian subsidiary have shown significant growth in 2020, and in addition Cloud services and Columbus Care have also shown progress. The launch of our new strategy, Focus23, was an important milestone in 2020, and the adaption of the business with, among other things the divestment of To-Increase was the first step towards simplifying the business with a great focus on advisory of larger customers. During Q4 2002, we saw an increase in revenue and look forward to an exciting and more normal 2021”, says Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe.
New CEO for Columbus will be announced in near future
Columbus’ Board of Directors is in process of finalizing the recruitment of the company’s future CEO, and will in the near future announce the leader of Columbus’ continued development.
Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 31 December 2020
All numbers and comments are on the continued business excluding assets classified as held for sale and discontinued businesses.
|DKKm
|2020
|2019
|Development
|Revenue reported
|1,655
|1,761
|-6%
|Revenue from acquisitions during 2020
|-44
|0
|0%
|Organic revenue
|1,611
|1,761
|-9%
|EBITDA reported
|138
|157
|-12%
|Adjustment of provision for loss making contract
|35
|39
|-12%
|Reversal of earn-out
|-46
|-71
|-36%
|EBITDA from acquisitions during 2020
|-11
|0
|0%
|Normalized EBITDA
|117
|125
|-7%
|Normalized EBITDA margin
|7.3%
|7.1%
|2%
|
