 

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2020

LONDON, March 16, 2021 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today published its interactive Annual Report for the financial year ended November 30, 2020 online. You can download a pdf of the full report here.

Highlights include:

  • A review of Stolt-Nielsen Limited's financial performance for the year
  • Business reviews from each division
  • Stolt-Nielsen’s approach to sustainability, including health and safety performance
  • Environmental targets for each division and environmental performance for Stolt Tankers  
  • A short film: Stolt-Nielsen 2020 in Review

For additional information please contact: 

Investor Relations
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Media Enquiries
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the ‘Company’) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in
logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and
chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and
investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




