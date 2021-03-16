EANS-News Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Annual Results 2020
Annual Result
Vienna -
* Solid business performance
* Sales at previous year's level
* Earnings below last year due to structural and market-related one-off effects
* Stable dividend - EUR 3.20/share
* Course set for growth through sustainability, innovation and efficiency
* Currently strongly increasing input prices put pressure on cartonboard margins
The Mayr-Melnhof Group was able to close the financial year 2020 with a solid
volume and cash flow development despite challenging general conditions. The
concentration of the business portfolio on cartonboard and cartonboard packaging
for consumer staples allowed for a certain resilience.
While sales almost reached the previous year's level, profit figures were, as
expected, below the previous year due to one-off effects, primarily from market-
and structure-related adjustments. These had an impact of EUR 64.0 million on
the operating profit for 2020, with a large part attributable to impairment of
current and non-current assets and personnel expenses.
In its current business, the cartonboard division benefited in particular from
favorable raw material and energy costs. The packaging division showed a solid
performance mainly due to the overall good volume development.
Growth through efficiency and innovation in sustainable cartonboard and fiber-
based packaging solutions are the strategic focus of the MM Group. The recently
concluded agreements on the acquisition of Kotkamills, Finland, and Kwidzyn,
Poland, in the virgin fiber-based cartonboard sector and the intensified
investment program 2021 - 2022 for sites with cost benefits are transformative
milestones on this path, and offer an attractive potential.
At the 27th Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2021, a stable dividend compared
to the previous year of EUR 3.20 per share will be proposed for the financial
year 2020.
Group Key indicators - IFRS
Consolidated, in millions of EUR 2020 2019 +/-
Sales 2,528.4 2,544.4 - 0.6 %
EBITDA 398.9 389.6 + 2.4 %
Operating profit 231.4 255.3 - 9.4 %
Operating margin (in %) 9.2 % 10.0 % - 88 bp
Profit before tax 222.1 251.1 - 11.6 %
Income tax expense (59.9) (60.9)
Profit for the year 162.2 190.2 - 14.7 %
Earnings per share (in EUR) 8.06 9.49
