 

EANS-News Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Annual Results 2020

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
16.03.2021, 10:15  |  48   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Annual Result

Vienna -

* Solid business performance
* Sales at previous year's level
* Earnings below last year due to structural and market-related one-off effects
* Stable dividend - EUR 3.20/share
* Course set for growth through sustainability, innovation and efficiency
* Currently strongly increasing input prices put pressure on cartonboard margins


The Mayr-Melnhof Group was able to close the financial year 2020 with a solid
volume and cash flow development despite challenging general conditions. The
concentration of the business portfolio on cartonboard and cartonboard packaging
for consumer staples allowed for a certain resilience.

While sales almost reached the previous year's level, profit figures were, as
expected, below the previous year due to one-off effects, primarily from market-
and structure-related adjustments. These had an impact of EUR 64.0 million on
the operating profit for 2020, with a large part attributable to impairment of
current and non-current assets and personnel expenses.
In its current business, the cartonboard division benefited in particular from
favorable raw material and energy costs. The packaging division showed a solid
performance mainly due to the overall good volume development.

Growth through efficiency and innovation in sustainable cartonboard and fiber-
based packaging solutions are the strategic focus of the MM Group. The recently
concluded agreements on the acquisition of Kotkamills, Finland, and Kwidzyn,
Poland, in the virgin fiber-based cartonboard sector and the intensified
investment program 2021 - 2022 for sites with cost benefits are transformative
milestones on this path, and offer an attractive potential.

At the 27th Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2021, a stable dividend compared
to the previous year of EUR 3.20 per share will be proposed for the financial
year 2020.

Group Key indicators - IFRS
Consolidated, in millions of EUR 2020 2019 +/-
Sales 2,528.4 2,544.4 - 0.6 %
EBITDA 398.9 389.6 + 2.4 %
Operating profit 231.4 255.3 - 9.4 %
Operating margin (in %) 9.2 % 10.0 % - 88 bp
Profit before tax 222.1 251.1 - 11.6 %
Income tax expense (59.9) (60.9)
Profit for the year 162.2 190.2 - 14.7 %
Earnings per share (in EUR) 8.06 9.49
Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-News Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Annual Results 2020 - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Annual Result Vienna - * Solid business performance * Sales at previous year's level * …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EANS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding / Ausblick für Jahresergebnis 2021 signifikant über den Erwartungen
Zurück in die Zukunft: Der Opel Manta wird elektrisch (FOTO)
IDT Biologika und Takeda unterstützen Herstellung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs von Johnson & ...
Kia stellt neue Designphilosophie vor und zeigt erstmals den EV6 (FOTO)
PENNY verkauft erneut umweltfreundlichen Mehrwegdeckel für Joghurt-Becher / Erste Vermarktung ...
VW und Aral bündeln Kräfte beim Ausbau von ultraschnellem Laden von E-Fahrzeugen (FOTO)
Cybersicherheitsunternehmen SafeToNet kauft deutsche Handyshops
Fraport-Geschäftsjahr 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis trotz umfassender Gegenmaßnahmen stark durch COVID-19-Pandemie belastet
Fujifilm erhält CE-Zertifikat und lanciert einen hochempfindlichen und schnellen ...
Konsumgüterunternehmen und Einzelhändler sehen Korrekturbedarf bei ihrer ...
Titel
Westfalen-Blatt: Tönnies siegt vor Gericht - Schlachthofbesetzer zu Schadenersatz verurteilt
Sungrow Wechselrichter für 187 Megawatt Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk von EnBW installiert
Befragung von 200 Unternehmen zur Gewährleistung: Ärgernis Beweislastumkehr / Bei vielen Händlern endet der zweijährige ...
Abgasskandal in der Wohnmobilbranche: Wohnmobil Fiat Ducato 2 im Fokus - hoher Schadenersatz für geschädigte Verbraucher ...
MEXACARE GmbH erhält als erster und einziger deutscher Hersteller die volle CE-Zertifizierung ...
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing Gruppe behauptet sich im Krisenjahr 2020 und bleibt strategisch auf Kurs
In Bitcoin investieren? Onlinekurs erklärt Basistechnologie Blockchain
Thüringer tanken am teuersten / Benzin in Berlin am günstigsten / Dieselfahrer zahlen in ...
Immer mehr grüne Staaten, ein Marktkommentar von Kai Johannsen
Versicherungstipp: Elektroautos: Gut für die Umwelt und mit vielen Vorteilen (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Westfalen-Blatt: Tönnies siegt vor Gericht - Schlachthofbesetzer zu Schadenersatz verurteilt
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Appell: Digitales Gesundheitswesen nicht Apple & Co überlassen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 10/21
06.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 09/21
01.03.21
EANS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Group successfully places one billion EUR Schuldschein loan
27.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 08/21
20.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 07/21
19.02.21
Aktien Wien Schluss: Gewinne - Marinomed mit Kursrallye

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
10
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG