Annual ResultVienna -* Solid business performance* Sales at previous year's level* Earnings below last year due to structural and market-related one-off effects* Stable dividend - EUR 3.20/share* Course set for growth through sustainability, innovation and efficiency* Currently strongly increasing input prices put pressure on cartonboard marginsThe Mayr-Melnhof Group was able to close the financial year 2020 with a solidvolume and cash flow development despite challenging general conditions. Theconcentration of the business portfolio on cartonboard and cartonboard packagingfor consumer staples allowed for a certain resilience.While sales almost reached the previous year's level, profit figures were, asexpected, below the previous year due to one-off effects, primarily from market-and structure-related adjustments. These had an impact of EUR 64.0 million onthe operating profit for 2020, with a large part attributable to impairment ofcurrent and non-current assets and personnel expenses.In its current business, the cartonboard division benefited in particular fromfavorable raw material and energy costs. The packaging division showed a solidperformance mainly due to the overall good volume development.Growth through efficiency and innovation in sustainable cartonboard and fiber-based packaging solutions are the strategic focus of the MM Group. The recentlyconcluded agreements on the acquisition of Kotkamills, Finland, and Kwidzyn,Poland, in the virgin fiber-based cartonboard sector and the intensifiedinvestment program 2021 - 2022 for sites with cost benefits are transformativemilestones on this path, and offer an attractive potential.At the 27th Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2021, a stable dividend comparedto the previous year of EUR 3.20 per share will be proposed for the financialyear 2020.Group Key indicators - IFRSConsolidated, in millions of EUR 2020 2019 +/-Sales 2,528.4 2,544.4 - 0.6 %EBITDA 398.9 389.6 + 2.4 %Operating profit 231.4 255.3 - 9.4 %Operating margin (in %) 9.2 % 10.0 % - 88 bpProfit before tax 222.1 251.1 - 11.6 %Income tax expense (59.9) (60.9)Profit for the year 162.2 190.2 - 14.7 %Earnings per share (in EUR) 8.06 9.49