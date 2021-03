Merck Reports Topline Data for Bintrafusp Alfa as Second-Line Monotherapy Treatment in Biliary Tract Cancer

Darmstadt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Not intended for US-, Canada- or UK-basedmedia Merck , a leading science and technology company, today announced topline datafrom the Phase II INTR@PID BTC 047 study evaluating bintrafusp alfa as amonotherapy in the second-line treatment of patients with locally advanced ormetastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) who have failed or are intolerant offirst-line platinum-based chemotherapy.In the study of 159 patients, bintrafusp alfa demonstrated single-agent efficacyand durability with a manageable safety profile after more than nine months offollow-up, with an Independent Review Committee (IRC)-adjudicated objectiveresponse rate (ORR) of 10.1% (95% CI: 5.9% to 15.8%) per RECIST 1.1. Thoughsingle-agent activity was observed, the study did not meet the pre-definedthreshold that would have enabled regulatory filing for BTC in the second linesetting. The results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medicalmeeting or publication.

"Given the high unmet treatment need in BTC, where single agent immunotherapy inPD-L1 all comers has shown an ORR of 5.8%, we are encouraged by the single agentclinical activity of bintrafusp alfa in this study as a second-line treatment,"said Milind Javle, MD, professor of GI medical oncology, MD Anderson CancerCenter, and an investigator for the INTR@PID BTC 047 study. "The bintrafusp alfa047 study is one of the most important clinical investigations conducted forchemo-refractory biliary cancers, and I would like to thank the patients,families, and study team for their valuable participation.""This study demonstrates single-agent activity with bintrafusp alfa in locallyadvanced or metastatic BTC, a disease that has been historically difficult totreat," said Danny Bar-Zohar, M.D., Global Head of Development for theHealthcare business sector of Merck. "The data will contribute to ourunderstanding of addressing both TGF-? and PD-L1 inhibition in the tumormicroenvironment."A Phase II/III study of bintrafusp alfa in combination with chemotherapy as afirst-line treatment for BTC (INTR@PID BTC 055), which is assessing a differenthypothesis than the second-line monotherapy study, has completed enrollment inthe Phase II portion and is currently ongoing.*Bintrafusp alfa is currently under clinical investigation and not approved forany use anywhere in the world.About Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC)BTCs are a group of rare, aggressive gastrointestinal cancers associated withpoor outcomes and limited treatment options. There is currently no globally