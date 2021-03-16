Merck Reports Topline Data for Bintrafusp Alfa as Second-Line Monotherapy Treatment in Biliary Tract Cancer

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

"Given the high unmet treatment need in BTC, where single agent immunotherapy inPD-L1 all comers has shown an ORR of 5.8%, we are encouraged by the single agentclinical activity of bintrafusp alfa in this study as a second-line treatment,"said Milind Javle, MD, professor of GI medical oncology, MD Anderson CancerCenter, and an investigator for the INTR@PID BTC 047 study. "The bintrafusp alfa047 study is one of the most important clinical investigations conducted forchemo-refractory biliary cancers, and I would like to thank the patients,families, and study team for their valuable participation.""This study demonstrates single-agent activity with bintrafusp alfa in locallyadvanced or metastatic BTC, a disease that has been historically difficult totreat," said Danny Bar-Zohar, M.D., Global Head of Development for theHealthcare business sector of Merck. "The data will contribute to ourunderstanding of addressing both TGF-? and PD-L1 inhibition in the tumormicroenvironment."A Phase II/III study of bintrafusp alfa in combination with chemotherapy as afirst-line treatment for BTC (INTR@PID BTC 055), which is assessing a differenthypothesis than the second-line monotherapy study, has completed enrollment inthe Phase II portion and is currently ongoing.*Bintrafusp alfa is currently under clinical investigation and not approved forany use anywhere in the world.About Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC)BTCs are a group of rare, aggressive gastrointestinal cancers associated withpoor outcomes and limited treatment options. There is currently no globally