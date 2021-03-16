 

Celltick To Enable Cell Broadcast On Taiwan Mobile's SA 5G Network

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 10:00  |  26   |   |   

LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celltick, the world's largest cell broadcast-based products provider and a global leader of Public Warning systems (PWS), announced it has been selected by Taiwan Mobile, one of the largest mobile operators in Taiwan, to expand its MAGEN CBC (Mass Alert Geo Emergency Notifications Cell Broadcast Center) to support its SA 5G network.

(PRNewsfoto/Celltick)

The MAGEN CBC is used by the National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction (NCDR) to alert citizens in time critical emergencies e.g. typhoons, floods, earthquakes and major fires.

Taiwan Mobile deployed Celltick's CBC in 2015 together with 2 other mobile operators in the country – Taiwan Star and Asia Pacific Telecom (APT). As a global forerunner in digital communication, Taiwan Mobile launched its 5G services in July 2020. Sticking to its commitment of improving people's lives with technology, it is now among the first mobile operators worldwide to implement cell broadcast over its SA 5G network.

"We are immensely proud for again being selected by Taiwan Mobile, which is a globally recognized innovative leader, for expanding cell broadcast over its SA 5G network," said Ronen Daniel, Celltick's CEO. "I look forward to further developing our partnership with Taiwan Mobile and keep playing a role in their technical leadership and striving to fulfill its vision of tomorrow's 5G era."

Tom Koh, CTO of Taiwan Mobile, said: "We are pleased to launch this much anticipated 5G CBC project with Celltick. Taiwan Mobile will continue advancing its 5G and technologies to empower users to open their world to more possibilities."

About Celltick

Celltick is the world's largest cell broadcast-based products provider and a global leader of Public Warning Systems (PWS) and Mass Notification Systems. Its CBC (Cell Broadcast Center) has been adopted by over 70 mobile operators worldwide, delivering alerts globally to more than 1 billion users daily. Beyond cell broadcast, Celltick's MAGEN (Mass Alert Geo Emergency Notifications) suite of products allows alerts dissemination across multiple channels including Location-Based SMS, native and SIM apps, as well as non-mobile media, all from its MAGEN Command Post.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446596/Celltick_Logo.jpg

For more information please contact:
 Liza Sofer
Marketing Manager
lizas@celltick.com
www.celltick.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Celltick To Enable Cell Broadcast On Taiwan Mobile's SA 5G Network LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Celltick, the world's largest cell broadcast-based products provider and a global leader of Public Warning systems (PWS), announced it has been selected by Taiwan Mobile, one of the largest mobile operators in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CMDX Healthcare Token Added to Award-Winning Crypto Exchange Coinsbit Platform
Baby Camel Bonanza: QNTC Celebrates the End of Calving Season With Endearing Mother & Baby Images
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Individual Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical Issues ...
Three Citizenship by Investment Funded Health Centres in Dominica Opened This Week
Rising Demand for Control Rooms during COVID-19 Lockdowns to Accelerate Growth Prospects of Control Room Solutions Market during the Assessment Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Why 2021 Market Volatility May Make Precious Metals Like Gold & Silver More Appealing To Investors
Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size to Reach USD 27870 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% | Valuates ...
Bullous Pemphigoid Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 16.27% for the Study Period of ...
CPG Digital Marketing Market to Reach US$ 60.6 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 7.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA