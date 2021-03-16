Nootropics Market To Register 12.5% CAGR By 2025 Owing To Rising Awareness Regarding Mental Illness, Growing Expenditure On Healthcare & Wellness | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Nootropics Market size is projected to touch USD 4.94 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% through the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Increasing expenditure on healthcare and wellness is expected to proliferate the demand. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding mental illness amongst millennials in emerging economies like India and China is anticipated to propel the product demand.

Memory enhancement application segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue dominating in the forecast period. Rising consumption of smart drugs amongst students to improvise their memory power and perform well in academics is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Some of the memory enhancement drugs are Modafinil, Adrafinil, Noopept, Phosphatidylserine and Phenylalanine. A considerable population belonging to the elderly age group and suffering from mild Alzheimer's disease are also prescribed with these nootropics drugs. People having dementia also consume these drugs to overcome their impairment in memory and thinking.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.8% over the forecast period. Rapid development of the professional, sports and academic industries is expected to propel the product demand. Increasing number of people suffering from Alzheimer's disease in emerging countries is anticipated to broaden the demand for nootropics drugs over the coming years.

Continuous innovation of products is one of the key expansion strategies for various companies. Increasing demand for natural ingredients in these products is motivating producers to invest immensely in R&D of natural nootropics and to broaden their product line.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

How Big is the Nootropics Market?

The global nootropics market size was accounted for USD 2.17 billion in 2018 and is projected to touch USD 4.94 billion at 12.5% CAGR by 2025.

Which Region Dominated the Market?

North America dominated the market with above 37% of share in the total revenue in 2018. Rising consumer awareness regarding mental health and the presence of a large number of manufacturers are anticipated to positively impact the market growth.