 

Nootropics Market To Register 12.5% CAGR By 2025 Owing To Rising Awareness Regarding Mental Illness, Growing Expenditure On Healthcare & Wellness | Million Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 10:10  |  47   |   |   

FELTON, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Nootropics Market size is projected to touch USD 4.94 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% through the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

What are the Key Factors Driving the Nootropics Market?

Increasing expenditure on healthcare and wellness is expected to proliferate the demand. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding mental illness amongst millennials in emerging economies like India and China is anticipated to propel the product demand.

Memory enhancement application segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue dominating in the forecast period. Rising consumption of smart drugs amongst students to improvise their memory power and perform well in academics is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Some of the memory enhancement drugs are Modafinil, Adrafinil, Noopept, Phosphatidylserine and Phenylalanine. A considerable population belonging to the elderly age group and suffering from mild Alzheimer's disease are also prescribed with these nootropics drugs. People having dementia also consume these drugs to overcome their impairment in memory and thinking.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.8% over the forecast period. Rapid development of the professional, sports and academic industries is expected to propel the product demand. Increasing number of people suffering from Alzheimer's disease in emerging countries is anticipated to broaden the demand for nootropics drugs over the coming years.

Continuous innovation of products is one of the key expansion strategies for various companies. Increasing demand for natural ingredients in these products is motivating producers to invest immensely in R&D of natural nootropics and to broaden their product line.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Nootropics Market" Report 2025.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

How Big is the Nootropics Market?

The global nootropics market size was accounted for USD 2.17 billion in 2018 and is projected to touch USD 4.94 billion at 12.5% CAGR by 2025.

Which Region Dominated the Market?

North America dominated the market with above 37% of share in the total revenue in 2018. Rising consumer awareness regarding mental health and the presence of a large number of manufacturers are anticipated to positively impact the market growth.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nootropics Market To Register 12.5% CAGR By 2025 Owing To Rising Awareness Regarding Mental Illness, Growing Expenditure On Healthcare & Wellness | Million Insights FELTON, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global Nootropics Market size is projected to touch USD 4.94 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% through the forecast period …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CMDX Healthcare Token Added to Award-Winning Crypto Exchange Coinsbit Platform
Baby Camel Bonanza: QNTC Celebrates the End of Calving Season With Endearing Mother & Baby Images
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Individual Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical Issues ...
Three Citizenship by Investment Funded Health Centres in Dominica Opened This Week
Rising Demand for Control Rooms during COVID-19 Lockdowns to Accelerate Growth Prospects of Control Room Solutions Market during the Assessment Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Why 2021 Market Volatility May Make Precious Metals Like Gold & Silver More Appealing To Investors
Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size to Reach USD 27870 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% | Valuates ...
Bullous Pemphigoid Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 16.27% for the Study Period of ...
CPG Digital Marketing Market to Reach US$ 60.6 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 7.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA