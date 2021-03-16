CLIQ Digital is entering the very attractive, fast-growing games arena by partnering with Utomik

- All-in-One portal now includes core & casual games for the whole family

- New games category will address additional market and target audiences worldwide

- Global video games market expected to reach $221 billion in 2025

- Unlimited access to high-quality titles from leading publishers and indie games across all genres

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports and movie content, is proud to announce the official start of its fifth and newest content category: games.

Games are expected to be one of the fastest growing digital media markets worldwide. The global gaming market was valued at $136 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach a value ranging between $221 billion and $257 billion by the end of 2025.

By entering a partnership with Utomik (Utomik.com), a game subscription service currently offering 1200+ high-quality, handpicked games from myriad publishers like 2K Games, THQ, Deep Silver, Epic Games and independent game developers worldwide, CLIQ now grants its members access to endless gaming entertainment.

In addition, great desktop games and true classics for the whole family across all genres and age groups are included. The overall games content will appeal to both core and casual gamers, both as single and multiplayer.

Some noteworthy titles include Borderlands, Risen 3, Saints Row IV, Metro 2033, Hitman: Absolution, Operation Flashpoint, Darksiders 2, Adventure Time, Outcast - Second Contact, Deponia and Warhammer: Chaosbane.

CLIQ's monthly subscription price now includes unlimited, ad-free access to all the games content on Utomik. Utomik is responsible for the technical implementation and curating the games catalogue. Members are required to install the Utomik client, through which the games are managed and played.