HPS Home Power Solutions welcomes EIT InnoEnergy as new shareholder

EIT InnoEnergy, investor and innovation driver for sustainable energy in Europe, acquires stake in Berlin-based hydrogen company

Move provides boost for picea, the world's first carbon-free and grid-independent hydrogen-based power supply for private homes

Berlin, 16 March 2021: Berlin-based HPS Home Power Solutions, provider of picea, the world's first home solar-hydrogen power plant for completely independent and carbon-free electricity use, today announced EIT InnoEnergy as a new shareholder. The move deepens the partnership between the two companies that has been in place since 2019. In addition to acquiring an equity interest, EIT InnoEnergy will also support HPS Home Power Solutions by contributing its marketing and sales expertise, as well as promote market access through its global network.

EIT InnoEnergy is one of the most important European climate tech investors with the aim to accelerate the energy transition. HPS has been collaborating with EIT InnoEnergy since 2019 in a joint innovation project aimed at bringing the picea system developed by HPS to market. In 2020, EIT InnoEnergy also made a financial commitment to HPS. Under the agreements now in place, EIT InnoEnergy will support HPS in enhancing its market penetration and international scope. picea by HPS is the world's first market-ready hydrogen-based storage system for one- and two-family houses.

Zeyad Abul-Ella, co-founder and Managing Director of HPS Home Power Solutions, commented: "By acquiring this equity interest, one of Europe's leading investors in sustainable energy is demonstrating its confidence in the potential and prospects of our picea system. The fact that the experts at EIT InnoEnergy are validating our technological approach and our long-standing research and development efforts is of great importance for HPS. We can now make even better use of EIT InnoEnergy's capabilites, worldwide network and specialist expertise, while at the same time strengthening our shareholder base by adding an experienced institutional investor."