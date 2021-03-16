 

Wires And Cables Market Size Worth $260.16 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 4.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 10:35  |  62   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wires and cables market size is expected to reach USD 260.16 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. Wires and cables are one of the essential components of infrastructure development across the world. The growing emphasis on investments and government initiatives to generate power from renewable sources has enforced the adoption of wires and cables across the globe. Increasing funds in the upgradation of infrastructure and the demand for refined power transmission and distribution systems are the key factors driving the market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The global market accounted for USD 183.14 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.
  • The extra-high voltage segment emerged as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.
  • Overhead emerged as the largest segment in 2020 and is estimated to generate revenue of over USD 165.17 billion by 2028.
  • The Asia Pacific market held the largest share in the market in 2020. Government initiatives such as Make in India and Smart Cities in the region are anticipated to drive the market.
  • Key players including Prysmian SpA, Nexans, Belden Inc., LS Cables & System Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation, Leoni AG, NKT A/S, among others accounted for the majority share of the overall market in 2020.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Wires And Cables Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Voltage (Low, Medium, High, Extra High), By Installation (Overhead, Underground), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wire-and-cable-market-analysis-market

Infrastructure development, modernization, and upgradation of infrastructure such as railways, tunnels, tunnel-lighting and signaling; commercial, residential, and industrial buildings; and implementation of smart grid technology is expected to drive the global market. Sectors such as defense, aerospace, and telecom are moving towards new infrastructure and construction, which increases the demand for cables and wires across the globe. Technological upgrades require various services, such as internet access and communication. Expansions and upgrades will directly increase the demand for cables such as communication cables, instrumentation cables, Ethernet cables, and others.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wires And Cables Market Size Worth $260.16 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 4.4%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global wires and cables market size is expected to reach USD 260.16 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Baby Camel Bonanza: QNTC Celebrates the End of Calving Season With Endearing Mother & Baby Images
CMDX Healthcare Token Added to Award-Winning Crypto Exchange Coinsbit Platform
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Individual Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical Issues ...
Three Citizenship by Investment Funded Health Centres in Dominica Opened This Week
Rising Demand for Control Rooms during COVID-19 Lockdowns to Accelerate Growth Prospects of Control Room Solutions Market during the Assessment Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Why 2021 Market Volatility May Make Precious Metals Like Gold & Silver More Appealing To Investors
Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size to Reach USD 27870 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% | Valuates ...
Bullous Pemphigoid Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 16.27% for the Study Period of ...
CPG Digital Marketing Market to Reach US$ 60.6 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 7.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA