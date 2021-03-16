SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wires and cables market size is expected to reach USD 260.16 billion by 2028 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028 . Wires and cables are one of the essential components of infrastructure development across the world. The growing emphasis on investments and government initiatives to generate power from renewable sources has enforced the adoption of wires and cables across the globe. Increasing funds in the upgradation of infrastructure and the demand for refined power transmission and distribution systems are the key factors driving the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global market accounted for USD 183.14 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The extra-high voltage segment emerged as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.

Overhead emerged as the largest segment in 2020 and is estimated to generate revenue of over USD 165.17 billion by 2028.

The Asia Pacific market held the largest share in the market in 2020. Government initiatives such as Make in India and Smart Cities in the region are anticipated to drive the market.

Key players including Prysmian SpA, Nexans, Belden Inc., LS Cables & System Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation, Leoni AG, NKT A/S, among others accounted for the majority share of the overall market in 2020.

Infrastructure development, modernization, and upgradation of infrastructure such as railways, tunnels, tunnel-lighting and signaling; commercial, residential, and industrial buildings; and implementation of smart grid technology is expected to drive the global market. Sectors such as defense, aerospace, and telecom are moving towards new infrastructure and construction, which increases the demand for cables and wires across the globe. Technological upgrades require various services, such as internet access and communication. Expansions and upgrades will directly increase the demand for cables such as communication cables, instrumentation cables, Ethernet cables, and others.